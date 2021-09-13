Love Island USA’s Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch officially end relationship

Alana and Charlie from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @charlieee00/Instagram

When Love Island USA Season 3 ended, there were four couples remaining, and the one that finished in last place was Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch.

This had nothing to do with Alana, who fans had fallen for in her short time at the villa. It was mostly a hatred for Charlie and how he was responsible for Cashay Proudfoot‘s exit from the reality series.

Things worked out well for Cash, who went to Virginia and immediately reconnected with Cinco Holland, but fans were not as willing to forget what Charlie did.

Things were tough for Alana and Charlie as soon as they left the villa.

Alana and Charlie struggled from the start

When Alana and Charlie left the villa, they did an interview about trying to see if things could work outside the confines of the reality series.

That is when Charlie immediately dropped a bomb on Alana about his thought process.

He said he still wondered if breaking things off with Cashay was the right decision.

“I felt like, in the show, I had to kind of hold it together and, although everything I said and everything I did, it was a hundred percent true,” Charlie said. “But, part of me does think about the decision that I made and just how different things would have been.”

This caused Alana to sit stunned at this bombshell, as it made her look like a consolation prize for Charlie.

Alana said that she would process this and whatever happens when the truth comes out is fine.

“I think he just kind of dropped a bomb on me,” Alana said. “He never expressed that to me, so I’m processing my emotions.”

The truth is that they didn’t last.

The latest Love Island USA couple to break up

Page Six reports that Alana Paolucci and Charlie Lynch have broken up.

The reason for their breakup was reportedly Charlie’s wild lifestyle.

The site reports that Charlie would go to clubs just about every night with random girls after he left the villa. It was clear that Alana was not his first choice in the villa and wasn’t his only choice outside the villa.

Alana broke things off with Charlie.

The site also reports that Charlie contacted Cash to say he regretted breaking things off with her. That really doesn’t matter because Cash is happily with Cinco right now.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Re-live the moments from Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.