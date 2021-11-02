Love Island USA Season 3 cast celebrates Halloween in Arizona

Love Island USA Halloween party. Pic credit: @korey_gandy/Instagram

The cast of Love Island USA Season 3 has been keeping in touch and just had their third reunion party.

They met up in New York City shortly after the show ended and then met up in Los Angeles a month later.

For Halloween, they met up in Scottdale, Arizona, by where Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy live.

They also shared lots of photos of their party weekend.

Love Island USA cast parties in Arizona for Halloween

All the finalists from Season 3 of Love Island USA showed up for the gathering, along with some other popular members of the cast and at least one Season 2 cast member.

Attending the event were Olivia Kaiser, Korey Gandy, Jeremy Hershberg, Bailey Marshall, Kyra Lizama, Will Moncada, Charlie Lynch, and Alana Paolucci.

Shannon St. Clair, Josh Goldstein, and Cashay Proudfoot were also in attendance.

Cash posted a lot of IG Stories videos of the get-together and in one she said she missed Cinco Holland, which revealed that he had to miss out on the trip.

Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Florita Diaz was also there, and one has to wonder if they were comfortable since Jeremy left Bailey for her after Love Island USA ended, although that ended after a short time as well.

Also there was Elly Steffen, K-Ci Maultsby, Roxy Ahmad, Trina Njoroge, Leslie Golden, Wes Ogsbury, and Season 2 cast member Mackenzie Dipman.

Who is still together from Love Island USA?

The strongest couples are still together following Love Island USA Season 3.

The winners, Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy, are both living in Arizona right now and working on their relationship.

The runner-up couple, Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama are also still together and live by each other in Los Angeles. Will has started his own YouTube channel and is keeping in touch with fans on social media.

The most beloved couple is Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair, who had to leave the villa when Josh’s sister died. They have done more than any other couple when it comes to keeping fans up to date.

They post lots of videos and photos and they seem to be the strongest of anyone by far.

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland are also still together, even though Cinco missed out on the latest reunion party.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Fans can relive the third season right now on Paramount+ streaming.