Love Island USA eliminates another couple heading into final week

Love Island USA at the villa. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA eliminated a couple on Sunday night, and it lowered the couples to only five remaining couples.

There is only one week left before the Love Island USA finale.

Here is how the new elimination went down after the fans voted for their favorites and one team had to leave.

Love Island USA’s new elimination

Everyone felt good about their situation and were preparing for the night’s festivities when Arielle Vandenberg and told them one couple would go home that night.

Love Island USA fans voted on Friday night for the couple they felt had the best potential of surviving outside the villa, although many fans voted for their favorites instead.

The top three couples were able to stay on the island and the bottom three were at risk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The first couple safe was Trina and Andre, which was clearly voted on by fans because of their love for Trina.

Kyra and Will were next, which made the most sense for staying together after Love Island USA ends.

The third couple chosen was Olivia and Korey.

The three at the bottom then had the danger of getting kicked off the island.

The Islanders had a chance to save one of the remaining couples. They chose to, in no surprise, keep Jeremy and Bailey, proving Jeremy’s popularity in the villa.

That left the two newest couples at risk of elimination.

This was Charlie Lynch & Alana Paolucci and K-Ci Maultsby & Elly Steffen.

The Islanders then had to choose which couple had the least potential and that couple would leave.

Elly already told K-Ci she didn’t see them lasting off the island and the Islanders didn’t like how Charlie has been acting with Alana.

The Islanders chose to dump K-Ci and Elly from the island, which made sense based on Elly’s previous statements.

What couples are left on Love Island USA?

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama are the most solid couple on Love Island USA, although they refuse to use words like boyfriend, girlfriend, or commitment when talking to each other.

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy had started as friends, but they have really started to connect strongly.

Jeremy Hershberg and Bailey Marshall show that the OG Jeremy is finally finding someone he can connect to. While fans at home have hated Jeremy all season, the Islanders have a love for Jeremy.

Finally, Charlie and Alana remain despite their problems.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.