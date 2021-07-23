Love Island USA cast saves controversial couple in group vote

Trina and Cinco with Jeremy and Florita on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA fans voted for their favorite couples on Wednesday night and then on Thursday learned the results.

However, the fans also learned that their votes were not the ones that decided who left the villa. Instead, the three top vote-getting couples chose who stayed and who left.

The three top couples, as voted on by the viewers, were Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, Cashay Proudfoot and Korey Gandy, and Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair.

After this, those three couples were allowed to save one other couple to join them in the final votes.

The Islanders saved Trina and Cinco

The three top vote-getting couples then chose Trina Njoroge and Cinco Holland to stay in the villa with them.

This was a surprise, but it was also something that made plenty of sense.

The other three couples included only one that was a promising pairing — Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury.

The other two couples had one fan favorite (Javonny Vega) and two Islanders that fans have come to despise (Jeremy Hershberg and Florita Diaz).

Aimee and Wes might have been the better option, but there is one big reason to save Trina and Cinco.

They are a couple that brings drama to the show, while there is still the fact that Cashay likes Cinco and wants to try to find a way to win him back. Keeping that couple gives Cashay more hope to sway him to choose her.

Trina and Cinco have also spent more time together and seem more secure than Amy and Wes, who are still getting to know each other.

Twitter responds to saving Trina and Cinco

There are some fans who see saving Trina and Cinco as a great thing when it comes to drama.

Casa Amor starts on Sunday, and fans want to see what happens to Trina and Cinco when that happens. @bjtterjry wrote “nah i am sorry. cinco & trina have to go to casa amor. i gotta see the destruction in real time.”

There are other fans who feel that Trina and Cinco might be the best coupling, and want to see them stick it out.

As @jiminsthicthig1 wrote, “Cashhhh you know what leave Cinco to trina.”

Finally, when the new Casa Amor cast members were revealed in photos, at least one fan named @4everkandi said, “Cash got her new man. Trina gonna be a lost puppy when Cinco find him a yt gal.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.