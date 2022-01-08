Loren Brovarnik talks plans for ‘mommy makeover’ after next pregnancy, pressure to bounce back after baby

Loren Brovarnik wants a “mommy makeover” when she’s done having kids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik is already planning to have cosmetic surgery after her next and final pregnancy.

Loren and her husband Alexei Brovarnik were first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 3 in 2015.

The couple soon became fan favorites among 90 Day Fiance viewers and are preparing for the premiere of their own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, debuting next week.

Loren and Alexei recently chatted with Us Weekly‘s Christina Garibaldi to promote their new show.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik planning makeover surgery after next pregnancy

Loren revealed to Christina that once she gives birth to her and Alexei’s next child, she’s planning on having surgery to restore her body to its pre-pregnancy condition.

When it comes to adding to their family – which currently includes their two sons, Shai, one, and Asher, four months – Alexei, who has been open about his desire for a large family, is in a bit of a rush.

“The faster, the better,” Alexei revealed. “We want to go for a girl. She wanted a girl all this time, and I always wanted a boy.”

“Well, I do want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years, so time’s ticking,” Loren added after Alexei’s comment.

When Christina asked Loren what her makeover would consist of, Loren expressed that she wanted to nip and tuck everything, from head to toe.

“Everything,” Loren told Christina. She pointed to the area under her chin, her breasts, and her abdomen. “We’re gonna tuck this in. We’re gonna get these out. We’re gonna tighten here. A little bit of this. Everything. You know, nothing crazy. [But] if I’m under, I’m under… just do it.”

However, Loren clarified that she doesn’t plan to have anything drastic done like 90 Day Fiance franchise twin sisters, Darcey and Stacey Silva.

“No like, Darcey & Stacey. No, no… no Darcey Stacey, just like…” Loren added as she continued to make gestures of what she planned to tighten on her face and body.

Loren Brovarnik admittedly succumbs to pressure to bounce back after baby

When it comes to feeling pressure to return to her pre-baby body, Loren admitted that she definitely succumbs to it.

“A million percent!” Loren shared. “And I will say that’s the downfall about sharing your postpartum journey on social media. But there’s also the positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people, and that’s okay.”

Loren, who said she “loves to share” her journey on social media, added, “And I want to show people that women go through these life changes and you grow a human inside of you, so it takes time to let your body heal.”

Loren recently took a brief social media hiatus, however, when her entire family contracted COVID-19, also putting a damper on her return to the gym after giving birth to her second son, Asher.

Next up for Loren and Alexei, though, is the premiere of their spinoff show next week, so be sure to tune in and see what the Brovarniks have been up to since 90 Day Fiance viewers last saw them on TV.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres on Monday, January 10 at 9:30 pm ET/PT, following the premiere of David & Annie: After the 90 Days at 9:00 pm ET/PT.