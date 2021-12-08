Here are the details on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, the newest 90 Day Fiance spinoff

90 Day viewers can catch Loren and Alexei on the new primetime spinoff After the 90 Days. Pic credit: TLC

Fan-favorite 90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei will be gracing fans’ screens again on their very own spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

90 Day fans have watched their relationship grow into marriage, their marriage into life as parents, and now the details of their second pregnancy and how they will handle their expanding family will be featured.

Viewers first saw the couple on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and continued their journey with them on Seasons 1 and 2 of Happily Ever After?.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will take viewers on an emotional journey

Viewers will be taken on an emotional journey with Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days as their due date for baby number 2 quickly approaches.

Fans can follow the couple as they get ready to go from a family of 3 to a family of 4 and all the stresses and considerations that come with it.

Alexei will take a last-minute trip to Israel that will be a catalyst for some controversy between him and Loren’s dad.

The couple’s sex life, or lack thereof, will also be a hot topic on the show as well as how Loren is feeling about the changes in her body and need for Alexei’s support.

Loren’s mommy and me classes, babymoons, and a scary trip to the NICU will all be highlighted before viewers can watch as Loren and Alexei bring home their new little one and embark on life with two under two.

Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik are OGs in the 90 Day Fiance universe

Lauren’s first pregnancy and son were featured during a 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Pic credit: TLC

Loren and Alexei’s love for each other is what has drawn 90 Day fans to them for so many years. Loren’s revelation that she has Tourette’s syndrome and all the stigmas and hardships that come with it have also amassed them a dedicated following.

The couple’s life as parents has been the main focus of their time within the 90 Day Fiance franchise the last few years, but the inner workings of their relationship have also been at the forefront.

Loren and Alexei have also been featured on 90 Day Diaries, What Now?, and Self Quarantine.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere on Monday, January 10 at 9:30 pm ET on TLC.