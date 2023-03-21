Loren Brovarnik enjoyed boat ride and ‘snuggle time’ with her babies

Loren Brovarnik had an eventful weekend with her babies, and it started with a fun boat ride.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted photos from her day out with, and while the boys may have enjoyed a day on the seas, little Ariel did not.

Loren shared a selfie with her youngest child while they were out on the water, and while the mom of three had a big smile on her face, Loren’s face told a different story.

However, it wasn’t just the boat ride that had the toddler in her feelings.

“Hates boat rides and selfies,” wrote Loren, who shared the photo on her Instagram Story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mother-daughter duo looked cute in their boat attire, with Loren clad in dark sunglasses and a chic black top while her six-month-old wore an adorable mauve outfit.

Loren Brovarnik and little Ariel. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Meanwhile, Ariel’s big brothers were having the time of their lives with their dad Alexei Brovarnik.

He posted a video with Shai and Asher as they stood on their dad’s lap while intently staring out at the water.

It seems the day out was courtesy of Alexei’s job because he captioned the Instagram post, “I love my occupation #dadlife #teambrovarnik #thebrovbunch #lifeisavacation.”

Loren Brovarnik is ready for snuggles with her son

Luckily, little Ariel didn’t stay on the waters for too long as later in the night, Loren posted a photo showing they were back home.

Loren posted another image on her Instagram Story, this time with her eldest son, Shai.

The photo showed Loren and Shai comfortable in bed as he enjoyed his juice. Loren was fresh-faced in the photo, and she was ready to spend time quiet time with Shai, writing, “Snuggle time! ✌🏻” on the post.

Loren Brovarnik snuggles up with her son Shai. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik had a romantic date night

The mom of three must be exhausted after the eventful weekend she had, but it wasn’t just about the kids. She and Alexei managed to get some alone time together as they enjoyed a romantic date night without Shai, Asher, and Ariel.

The reality TV couple got dressed up for a night out at S3 Restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Beach, and they had a lot of fun as Loren could not stop giggling while they snapped selfies on the date.

Meanwhile, Loren and Alexei’s supporters were happy to see the couple out and about and taking some time for themselves.

“Absolutely beautiful you guys look fabulous 🔥❤️🔥date nights are the best much need it 🔥,” wrote one Instagram user.

“There’s nothing sweeter then a married couple who can still laugh at and with each other. Absolutely beautiful 😍,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “Well deserved and enjoy yourselves. Miss your show already and I wish it was on for an hour. 🍀🤗.”

Another person added, “Date nights are so important… You two are adorable!💜💜.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.