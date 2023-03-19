Loren Brovarnik gets the giggles on romantic date night with husband Alexei

Loren Brovarnik was all smiles during a romantic date night with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and she snapped photos to mark the occasion.

The 90 Day Fiance stars left Ariel, Shai, and Asher behind for some well-needed alone time now that there are officially outnumbered by the three kids, who, by the way, are all under the age of three.

The pair took full advantage of the private time as they dined at S3 Restaurant on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Loren shared a few photos on social media as they enjoyed a bite inside the busy beachside eatery.

The couple leaned in close to each other as they smiled for the first snap.

The second photo caught Loren off guard, and Alexei must have told his wife something funny as she giggled in the candid photo with her eyes closed and her hand covering her mouth, mid laughter.

Loren and Alexei were both clad in fancy attire for the night out, with Alexei opting for a black and white shirt and a gold necklace.

Loren donned a colorful dress from one of her recent try-on hauls, which she posted on her Instagram Story a few days ago.

Busy parents Loren and Alexei are making time for each other

Although the busy parents have their hands full with their kids, they’ve made it a point to spend time alone whenever possible.

Back in January, Loren and Alexei jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, for some private time at one of their favorite resorts, Nizuk Resort and Spa.

The pair soaked up the sun and enjoyed the beach during the weekend getaway, and they also got dressed up for a fancy date night before heading back home to Florida to be with their kids.

90 Day Fiance couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik recently got stylish in NYC

A few weeks ago, the 90 Day Fiance couple were together in New York and enjoyed a bit of shopping and some great food during the short getaway.

We now know that the NYC trip was more for business than pleasure, as Loren recently revealed that she was there for a shoe collaboration with Jack Rogers.

Loren first teased the secret project on Instagram, and soon after, she shared the big news and posted the three designs included in the Jack Rogers x Loren Brovarnik Capsule Collection–which is now available on the brand’s website.

Meanwhile, the pair’s trip to the big city also caused a stir online after they posted images clad in matching leather jackets, and Loren also rocked a dramatic fur scarf.

The couple got backlash for that, and many of their supporters vowed to unfollow them.

While Loren’s Instagram post was littered with harsh comments about her decision to wear fur, she has yet to respond to the backlash.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.