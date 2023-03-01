Loren Brovarnik slammed after wearing dramatic fur scarf in NYC

Loren Brovarnik recently turned heads on the streets of New York while out with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik. However, now the mom of three is fielding harsh backlash on social media.

Loren shared a set of stylish photos, clad in a leather jacket, but in one instance, she added a dramatic fur scarf to the ensemble and her followers are angry about that!

The post has racked up over 87,000 likes, and over 1900 comments — most of which bashed Loren’s fashion choice.

“Girl I adore you, but that fur is such a no go… Please think of the animals,” wrote one commenter.

“To me the fur is very disappointing. Have you ever read about hour the animals are killed?” added someone else.

One person wrote, “Noooo please tell me its not real fur😢😢.”

Those comments were just the tip of the iceberg, as many of Loren’s Instagram followers aired their disappointment in her decision to wear fur, and some of them unfollowed her as a result.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik loses followers after wearing fur

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star has not responded to criticism regarding her latest purchase, but she’s been losing followers because of her decision.

The couple was just in New York, and they did some shopping in the city. Loren recorded the moment when they stopped at DaRucci Leather to purchase his and her leather jackets.

Loren chose the black biker ripples jacket that retails for $750 and comes with a 100% fox fur collar which is seemingly detachable. In the first photo shared on the slide, Loren wore the leather coat alone, but the next few photos showed the dramatic fur piece around her neck.

Some of Loren’s Instagram followers have taken a firm stance on the issue, and now she’s losing their support.

One person bluntly stated, “Disappointed in your choice of supporting animal cruelty. Now it’s my choice to unfollow.”

“What a shame you wear fur. Instant unfollow,” added someone else.

One commenter wrote, “Time to unfollow. I had no idea who she really was!”

Someone else expressed disappointment in the TLC star for wearing fox fur and noted, “I can’t support that.”

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are heading back home to Florida

After a few days in The Big Apple, the couple’s trip officially ended.

Loren and Alexei ended their time in New York the same way they started it, with a date night at one of their favorite restaurants, Pete’s Tavern.

The duo snapped a cute photo during their last night out and Alexei shared the image on his Instagram Story, writing, “This is where the trip started and that’s where it’s ending.”

Loren also bid goodbye to the city in another post, as they headed back home to Florida to see their three kids.

“To the city that never sleeps-keep it up!” she wrote. “Until next time @newyorkcity.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.