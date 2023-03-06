90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren Brovarnik is always happy to share her favorite fashion brands.

The brunette beauty has taken advantage of her massive social media following to help her followers find fashion inspiration.

Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Loren shared her latest favorite online marketplace, Temu.

Loren looked ready for spring in her try-on, modeling two casual dresses perfect for warmer weather.

In her first slide, Loren donned the Heart Print Round Neck Loose Swing Dress, Short Sleeve Casual Mini Dress. The black t-shirt dress has a white heart outline on the chest, and its length hits a few inches above Loren’s knees to highlight just enough of her shapely legs.

It features a classic crewneck, loose, peplum-like design and a combination of Dacron and Spandex for a comfortable and stretchy fit. It’s currently on sale for just $7.99 at Temu.com.

Loren Brovarnik delivers spring fashion inspiration with her latest finds

Loren paired her dress with some gorgeous slippers with feather detailing from DaRucci Leather and also provided a promo code for her fans to receive 30 percent off their first order from Temu.com.

“And todays dress linked for you!” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Also @temu 🙌🏻🙌🏻 – also, amazing! Also wearing a small.”

Loren modeled a black dress and fuzzy pink slippers. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren’s second look consisted of another dress from Temu. This time, Loren rocked the Color Block MiniDress, Vacation Crew Neck Short Sleeve Abstract Print Mini Dress, which is currently $8.89 on sale.

The patterned dress features pretty pastel colors and a fun, tropical print with a similar fit to the black minidress. Again, Loren provided her followers with a sale code for 30 percent off and captioned her pic, “@temu does it again!!!”

Loren shared another look from Temu. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram — thanks in part to her appearance on 90 Day Fiance and several spinoff shows — Loren is the perfect candidate to bring in sales for her favorite brands.

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Loren partners with Gladly Family

Recently, she partnered with Gladly Family to promote their Anthem All-Terrain stroller wagon. It’s the perfect item for Loren, who shares three kids under 3 with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik.

Loren took her two eldest kids, Shai and Asher, for a stroll around their Florida neighborhood in their new wagon and shared photos on her Instagram.

Loren showcased how versatile the wagon is and how easy it is to use in her carousel post. The wagon she and Alexei chose features seating for four kids, a canopy, and a cooler that fits 12 beverage cans.

The stroller model Loren advertised retails for $649 at GladlyFamily.com and is available in three different color options.

In the comments section of her post, Loren pointed out that although there’s room for four kids in the wagon, she won’t be utilizing the added space.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

“And no for everyone who is thinking it – no, I’m not gonna fill it up with another one 🤣🤣🤣,” Loren joked.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.