Loren Brovarnik models stylish fits from her shoe collab with Jack Rogers

Loren Brovarnik is in great spirits, and she has every reason to be, having scored a collaboration with a major retail company, Jack Rogers.

The Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days star teased the top-secret project only days ago, and now the stylish pieces are up for sale.

An excited Loren took to social media to model the new styles for her followers and shared special details about each design. The stylish mama made sure to rock each pair with a different outfit, giving ideas on how buyers can style the pieces.

In the first snap, she opted for a casual ensemble in a white bodysuit and a pair of Daisy Dukes, but she added a pop of color with her fuchsia sandal.

She noted that the cute style had a bold color, was super comfy, and featured a quality design.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I love pink, especially fuchsia,” said Loren in the video, later adding that the Jacks Flat sandal is a “slip on and go kind of shoe.”

Loren created three styles with Jack Rogers, and she did a quick wardrobe change and showcased the other designs.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik models her Jack Rogers designs

The 90 Day Fiance star modeled another style after changing into a chic black dress paired with a strappy gold sandal.

“When I tell you these are one of the most comfortable sandals I’ve ever worn, I’m not even kidding you” declared Loren.

The 34-year-old explained that she loves the style, dubbed the Platinum Cove Tubular sandals, because they make for an easy day-to-night transition.

The third and final style in the collection is the Jacks Rope sandal in blush, and it paired perfectly with Loren’s pink romper.

“I love them so much because they just kind of add that little extra to your outfit,” explained the reality TV personality.

In case you’re wondering when the busy mom had time to get this done, you’ll remember that earlier this month Loren and her husband Alexei made a quick trip to New York.

Well, that wasn’t just for fun; the real reason for the NYC trip was to meet with the brand to discuss and finalize the collection, which Loren kept a secret until a few days ago.

The Jack Rogers x Loren Brovarnik Capsule Collection

In another post on Instagram, Loren opened up more about her collaboration with Jack Rogers and noted that she’s been wearing the brand for over 15 years.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this! And I couldn’t be more honored and excited to finally launch my Jack Rogers x Loren Brovarnik Capsule Collection!” she noted in the post.

The mom of three also explained how she chose the particular styles for the capsule collection.

“I chose 3 styles/colors that truly felt like me and my personality!” said Loren.

The Cove Tubular sandal is the priciest of the three and sells for $158 on the website, while the Jacks Rope Sandal cost $148.

The cheapest option is the fuchsia Jacks Flat sandal, which costs $128. However, with the discount code “LOREN20,” buyers will get 20% off.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.