90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik wears daisy dukes and crop top during romantic getaway

Loren Brovarnik is currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Mexico with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, and she packed her Daisy Dukes for the trip.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star has been posting a few bikini-clad photos from her getaway, but Alexei just shared an eye-catching image.

“Happy Sunday,” he captioned the post.

The image posted on Instagram showed Loren clad in a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes that rested on her hips.

She wore a beige crop top, and her belly ring peeked out from underneath. She added a pair of sandals to complete the outfit.

The mom of three had her hair in a ponytail, and she was rocking her aviator sunglasses as she leaned against Alexei for the fabulous photo.

Alexei was also quite casual, matching his wife’s laid-back attire in pink shorts, a button-down shirt, and flip-flops. He completed the look with a backward cap and a backpack.

Alexei had his arm around Loren for the mirror selfie taken in an elevator, which is becoming the norm for the couple.

This is Loren and Alexei’s second elevator photo since they kicked off their vacation a few days ago.

The other snap showed the couple a bit more dressed up, with Loren clad in a floral minidress and platform sandals as they snapped another selfie.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik get romantic in Mexico

Loren and Alexei recently jetted off to Cancun, Mexico, and the country has become a favorite getaway for the couple.

Last year, while Loren was pregnant with her third child, the pair also went to Mexico for Loren’s babymoon, and they even stayed at the same resort, Nizuk Resort and Spa.

Loren is now a few months postpartum after giving birth to her daughter, Ariel, in September of 2022. The couple became parents to three kids under age three, and their already busy household became even busier.

Furthermore, Loren also struggled after giving birth, and she confessed to her social media followers a few times that she was not okay. She has been doing much better in recent weeks, but the third time mom needed a relaxing getaway.

Since arriving in Mexico, Loren has been enjoying the beach and spending quality time with Alexei before their romantic getaway ends.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Fab Fit Fun

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star does many brand endorsements on her page, and she has promoted Fab Fit Fun more than once.

The company is well known to Loren as she’s been a customer of theirs for years.

Last summer, the TLC personality shared a happy photo after getting their quarterly subscription box filled with goodies.

“I love the fact that you get full-sized items in a box that’s valued up to $300 and you don’t pay nearly that price,” noted Loren in her Instagram post.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.