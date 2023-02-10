Loren Brovarnik and baby Ariel are ‘ladies who lunch’

Loren Brovarnik and her daughter Ariel got all dressed up for a lunch date, and the mother-daughter duo was quite fashionable.

The Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star is a stay-at-home mom with three kids under three, but she’s finding ways to get out of the house and socialize with adults.

Loren and her friend Antonio posted a few snaps of their day out and posted them on social media.

The TLC personality snapped a cute photo of Antonio holding Ariel as they enjoyed lunch at an outdoor venue, and she captioned the post, “Ladies who lunch.”

Antonio also shared a group photo, but that time the baby was laying comfortably in her stroller.

Meanwhile, Loren was casually dressed in white shorts and a white button-down shirt as she gave the peace sign while looking into the camera.

Loren Brovarnik enjoyed a lunch date with her friend. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik @antonio.postorino/Instagram

Loren Brovarnik is learning to be in the moment

The busy mom has a lot on her plate with three young kids, but she’s learning how to be more present.

Little Ariel is only a few months old, but the TLC star recently shed some tears and noted that the toddler is growing up really fast.

She shared a black-and-white image on Instagram that showed a sweet moment between her and Ariel. Loren had her eyes closed while leaning back on her couch and the baby was sleeping soundly on her chest.

“Be present. Be in the moment. ✨#momfluencer #3under3 #bestie #littlemoments,” she captioned the post.

One moment that has not been enjoyable for Loren played out in a past episode of her spinoff show and is yet to be resolved.

Tensions are at an all-time high between Loren Brovarnik and her family

Things took a nasty turn on Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days when Loren discussed plans for her and her husband Alexei to move to his home country of Israel with their kids.

Loren’s parents were not on board with that idea which led to a dramatic confrontation between Loren and her mom.

Months later, things were still not resolved as Loren found out from her friends that her mom and sister had declined an invitation to attend her baby shower.

Loren’s parents are convinced that the 34-year-old is only moving to appease Alexei, and they believe that the couple will regret their decision.

For now, the family of five is still living in the U.S. but we’ll have to wait and see if they make the big move to Israel in the future. With a few more episodes left before Season 2 ends, viewers will have to watch and see if things can be resolved between Loren and her family.

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik promotes Fab Fit Fun

Loren recently promoted Fab Fit Fun on Instagram after receiving their newest subscription box, filled with goodies.

“I’ve been sharing my love for FFF for years and I’m so excited to celebrate their 10th birthday!” she wrote in the caption. She added, “use my code LOREN20 for 20% off your first box!”

She posted a photo of the box and revealed that it contained some of her favorite brands, including a pair of Kate Spade sunglasses and AHAVA shower gel.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10:30 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.