Loren Brovarnik dances with Alexei, shows bare baby bump as due date nears

Loren is pregnant with her second child and has revealed her baby bump. Pic credit: Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are getting closer to the due date of their baby boy. The 90 Day Fiance couple dropped an adorable dance video showing off her baby bump.

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Shai, on April 14, 2020. Loren and Alexei are one of the most popular couples to star on the TLC hit series.

They are known for their loving, authentic relationship and their commentary on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance introduced fans to the duo who met while Loren was on a Birthright Israel trip. They married in September 2015 and quickly became a fan-favorite starring in 90 Day Fiance: Happily ever after? What Now? and Pillow Talk.

Loren and Alexei also keep their fans up to date with their family life on social media.

Alexei recently celebrated his 33rd birthday, sharing a series of photos with his wife and look-a-like son Shai.

It appears that Loren is due any day now; however, she has not revealed her due date.

Loren shows off baby bump in TikTok dance video

Loren teased her due date in a cute and funny dance video on TikTok. The song beings “I’ve been pregnant for way too long,” as viewers catch a glimpse of her massive baby bump.

Alexei joined the dance with a fake baby bump and grabs Shai, who is preoccupied with his sippy cup.

Loren and Alexei are going for baby no. 3

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated Shai’s first birthday.

After the second baby announcement, Loren and Alexei told People Magazine, Shai is excited to become a big brother, and they had no preference on the baby’s gender.

“Every time we tell Shai he’s going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile,” they said. “We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl — as long as it’s a healthy baby, we’re happy! Yalla, let’s do it!”

The couple will have their hands full with two children under the age of two. However, they are planning to have one more.

As previously reported, Loren revealed how many children the couple plan on having in an Instagram Story.

“Alex wanted 4, and I wanted 2, so we’ve negotiated to meet in the middle and God willing…3,” she said.

It is unclear how the 90 Day Fiance star will feel after giving birth, but fans have a lot of family content to look forward to from the Brovarnik family.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.