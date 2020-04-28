Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross dead at 34 after hit and run car accident

Little Women: Atlanta has lost a beloved cast member after a hit and run car accident took the life of Ashley “Minnie” Ross.

Minnie’s publicist Liz Dixson shared details about the tragedy, revealing that Minnie was involved in a collision on Old National Highway in Atlanta.

The crash took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night. Sadly, Minnie’s injuries were too great and she did not survive.

According to PEOPLE, the reality star passed away on Monday evening around 10:30 p.m. at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Statement issued after Little Women: Atlanta star dies

Early Tuesday morning, news of Minnie’s death was shared by her publicist to her Instagram page. The post reads:

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Little Women: Atlanta stars grieve loss of friend

Amanda Salinas Castillo, Minnie’s co-star on Little Women: Atlanta, was one of the first to speak out about the death of her friend.

In a lengthy message on Instagram, she wrote:

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is.”

Amanda continued, adding, “I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔 I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama @grneyes4life and aunt .

“You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love.”

Amanda’s twin Andrea also spoke out after Minnie’s death. She wrote, “Minnie why did you have to leave us so soon !!.?? You were such a great friend/mama bear to us since the day we meet in LA To film the pilot shoot ￼￼for the show omg i can’t believe this!! 💔 We are going to MISS YOU may you Rest In Peace my Minnie.”

Her co-star Ms. Juicy also weighed in on the loss of her friend.

Little Women: LA’s Tonya Banks wrote, “Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie . My condolences to her friends and family.”

Minnie was one of the original cast members of Little Women: Atlanta and helped to kick the show off for Lifetime in 2016 alongside Amanda and Andrea Salinas, Bri Barlup, Emily Fernandez, and Tiffany “Monie” Cashette.

Ashley “Minnie” Ross will be missed.