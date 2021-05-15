Lisa Vanderpump sends her dinner bill to Kyle Richard’s table but RHOBH star refused to pay it

Kyle did not appreciate Lisa’s most recent jab Pic credit: Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after feuding with her ex-best friend Kyle Richards on Season 9.

The two certainly haven’t mended their friendship and the feud still lingers after Lisa left Kyle with her restaurant bill.

Lisa and Ken happened to be dining in the same L.A. restaurant as Kyle and an RHOBH executive producer.

Lisa and Kyle reportedly did not acknowledge each other. However, the executive producer also works on Vanderpump Rules and Overserved so he’s quite familiar with Lisa as well as his dinner guest. The producer reportedly gave Lisa a quick hello.

Lisa may have been a little jealous that the producer chose to dine with Kyle over her so Lisa found a creative way to pick on him.

Lisa tells TMZ that she decided to razz him by having the waiter place her and Ken’s tab at the producer and Kyle’s table.

However, Kyle and the producer didn’t seem to appreciate Lisa’s dig. They reportedly left the restaurant without paying Lisa’s tab.

Lisa was sure to tell TMZ that she left cash and an imprint of her card in case Kyle and the producer didn’t pay the bill. Her extra notion paid off (literally.)

Lisa and Kyle’s feud

Lisa and Kyle’s scandal dates back to a feud that RHOBH fans refer to as Puppygate. The drama started when Dorit Kemsley rehomed a dog she bought from Vanderpump Dogs.

The dog ended up in a shelter much to Lisa’s dismay.

The story was leaked to Radar Online and Kyle, and the rest of the RHOBH crew thought Lisa was responsible for it.

When Kyle confronted Lisa about leaking the story, an explosive fight broke out between the two leading Ken and Lisa to kick Kyle out of their home.

The two women haven’t been friends since.

Lisa and Kyle still don’t talk

Even though the pair had been best friends for years, that argument destroyed their friendship.

Lisa ended up taking a lie detector test to prove she didn’t leak the story and eventually stopped filming altogether.

Lisa predictably left the show after that season. Even though Lisa is no longer on the show, things are still tense between her and Kyle.

Lisa confessed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in January that run-ins between the two are cordial but short.

“I seem to run into Kyle a few times who also always runs up to me and she always goes, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I go, ‘Good,’” shared Lisa.

She added, “But I think when somebody doesn’t have good intention for you, where does that leave a friendship? I want friends around me that have good intention for me.”

Kyle also admitted on Watch What Happens Live that she tries to avoid run-ins with Lisa if possible.

“I’ve seen her twice in Neiman Marcus. The second time I saw her she didn’t see me and I sort of hid to be honest,” she recalled.

It seems the two won’t be repairing their friendship anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo on Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c.