Lisa Vanderpump talks run-ins with Kyle Richards, doesn’t think former friend has ‘good intention’

Lisa Vanderpump is talking about her past friendship with Kyle Richards.

And in case you were holding out hope for a reconciliation between the former friends, don’t hold your breath.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t outrightly say that they will never be friends again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, judging by the comment she just made about Kyle it’s pretty clear that the women are still at odds.

Lisa and Kyle had a great friendship on RHOBH for several years, despite a few roadblocks here and there.

However, the nail in the coffin came during Season 9 in the dramatic storyline that has since been dubbed “Puppygate.”

Kyle’s honesty with Lisa cost her their friendship and led to Vanderpump eventually quitting the show.

Read More Is Ali Landry joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast?

Even though the two women have had a few run-ins over the years, it hasn’t done much to reinstate their relationship.

Now Vanderpump is sharing why that is.

Lisa talks about friendship with RHOBH cast

During a recent interview on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, the restauranteur dished about her stint on the popular Bravo show.

Of course, she talked about the Puppygate scandal once again.

During Season 9, the RHOBH cast accused Lisa of leaking a story to Radar Online that co-star Dorit Kemsley had rehomed a puppy that she had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

The SUR owner denied the allegations but no one believed her, not even her then BFF Kyle Richards.

This led to the end of Vanderpump’s stint on the show and the end of her friendship with Richards, and the rest of the cast as well.

Lisa shared on the podcast that she had a great time filming the show but admitted that the Puppygate situation was just too much.

“Listen I had the best time, I love Bravo… I love working with people but it was a mess. And people say would I go back? I would never say never because it was fantastic and I had a great time but at that time…I needed to step away.”

When asked if she would ever be friends with the other Beverly Hills Housewives again, the brunette beauty responded, “I don’t know.”

Lisa doubts Kyle’s intentions

Speaking of Beverly Hills Housewives, the 60-year-old also talked briefly about another cast member, her friend Kyle Richards.

We shared some time ago the two women have had some run-ins over the years.

“I seem to run into Kyle a few times who also always runs up to me and she always goes, ‘Hi, how are you?’ And I go, ‘Good,’” shared Lisa.

She added, “But I think when somebody doesn’t have good intention for you, where does that leave a friendship? I want friends around me that have good intention for me.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.