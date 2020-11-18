Lisa Vanderpump reveals which RHOBH cast member she stays in touch with, plus would she return to the show?

Lisa Vanderpump is dishing about a possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

But, the former RHOC alum has an idea about who she would want to join her on the show if she ever goes back.

The restaurateur also talked about the housewife that she still keeps in touch with, and the answer might surprise you.

Lisa announced her departure from the popular Bravo show, after a tumultuous Season 9.

The OG got caught in the midst of the Puppy Gate scandal, which involved Dorit Kemsley rehoming a dog named Lucy that she had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs.

It turns out that Lucy ended up in another shelter and had to be rescued by Lisa and her team.

The Puppy Gate story was soon in the blogs, and Vanderpump was accused of selling the story to the media outlet, Radar Online by other RHOBH cast members.

Despite denying the claims, her castmates did not believe her, and mid-season, Lisa Vanderpump quit the show.

She is still not on good terms with most of the cast, but she keeps in touch with a certain blonde!

Lisa stays in touch with Camille Grammer

During a podcast chat on All Things Vanderpump, with guest host Michael Turchin, the 60-year-old allowed fans to send in their questions.

And as you can imagine, a lot of fans wanted to know about RHOBH.

One person asked if Lisa keeps in touch with any of her former co-stars, and she admitted to keeping in contact with Camille Grammer.

“Camille I’ve spoken to,” stated Lisa. “I keep in touch with her even though she did say some horrible sh*t about me like I’ve got bad gums.”

Camille had made these claims during season 9, making a series of nasty comments about Lisa to the other housewives.

However, the former RHOBH cast member shared on the podcast that Grammer admitted to making the whole thing up.

“She says, ‘I’m sorry. I made it up,’” said Vanderpump. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s out there.’”

Would Lisa ever return to RHOBH?

During the podcast chat, Lisa was also asked if she would ever make a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she didn’t say no.

Although her answer did seem like more of a joke than anything else.

Her guest host, Michael is the husband of Lisa’s friend and former N’SYNC group member, Lance Bass.

Lisa’s reply about whether she would return was, “I would go back if Lance was…yeah,” she said while laughing. Adding, “That would be hilarious.”

Would you like to see Lisa Vanderpump return to RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.