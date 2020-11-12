5 reasons Camille Grammer is the best Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member ever

Camille Grammer is an original Beverly Hills housewife.

She has been a part of the franchise since its inception in 2010, but in recent years, she has appeared in a friend of role instead of holding a diamond herself.

There have been a lot of Camille moments to remember, especially in the earlier seasons when she was a full-time housewife.

Letting herself be real was something many viewers appreciated. She may have been portrayed as a rich and spoiled housewife, but she made no apologies for her life. The honesty was refreshing, and that is exactly what Camille gave RHOBH fans.

Things haven’t been the same since Camille Grammer stepped away from the show in a full-time capacity. Some viewers still want her to make a big return, but for now, it looks like she may be done with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

These are the best Camille Grammer moments and the reasons why some The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans adore her.

1. Faye Resnick comment

All the way back during Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer hosted a dinner party. Her friend, Allison DuBois was there as well. Her presence added to the tension, and the well-known psychic (the television show Medium was based on her life) just escalated things to a new level.

Kyle Richards attended the party and brought her long-time friend, Faye Resnick with her. After tensions reached an all-time high, Camille made a comment about the “morally corrupt Faye Resnick,” and it has become one of the most talked-about moments from the whole franchise.

This stemmed from the perception Camille had of her because she felt Resnick had profited from her friend, Nicole Brown Simpson’s murder. She wrote a book and did other things in order to make money from the death of her very good friend.

It didn’t sit well with Camille, and still to this day, 10 years later, RHOBH fans remember the Faye Resnick comment.

2. Her friends are great

While Camille Grammer was a regular on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers were introduced to several of her friends.

As mentioned above, Allison DuBois is one of her good friends. She added a lot to the dinner party from Season 1, which has been talked about over and over since it aired. Allison got under Kyle Richards’ skin so bad, which led to tension in the entire room.

D.D. (Dedra Whitt) was also a big part of Camille’s storyline. She was her confidant and the one who stood up for her during Brandi Glanville’s gathering in Season 2. This is what spurred the Taylor Armstrong crying and finger-pointing and cat meme that has taken over the internet.

Hot Nick made several appearances as well. As a close friend of Camille’s, he was at her house on multiple occasions. Viewers may have known him from his stints on Passions, Days of our Lives, and as a temporary replacement for Tyler Christopher on General Hospital.

Her friends were far more interesting than some of the others who have appeared on RHOBH with other housewives. The show could definitely use more of Camille and her friends, especially after the most recent season.

3. She is a great friend (among many who aren’t)

Throughout her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer has proven to be there for her friends.

Viewers who have watched all of her appearances on the show know that friendship isn’t something that Camille takes lightly. She put up with a lot in the earlier seasons, including having a lawsuit threatened against her when she finally spoke up to Taylor Armstrong in front of the other RHOBH ladies.

Obviously, there have been some tough moments, but overall, she has been there for her friends. Despite several tough circumstances in her private life, Camille was there for the other girls who were dealing with similar things.

Showing up for your girlfriends isn’t something all of the RHOBH ladies do. Being the same person with the group and without them isn’t very common, especially among a group of high-profile women. Camille is an oddity, and while she hasn’t always been the nicest, she has never backed down and has owned everything she has said.

Several of the women didn’t give Camille Grammer the same friendship in return, which has been shown across several seasons.

4. Fashion is her forte

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fashion is everything. Camille Grammer has been one of the best-dressed housewives of all time.

Remember the Tony Awards dresses she had? The red one was amazing. Even during her dark moments and uncertainty within her marriage, Camille was able to put on her big girl panties and look like the bombshell she is and has always been.

For Pandora’s wedding in Season 2, Camille’s dress choices were gorgeous. She made it a point to pick something that wouldn’t be pink, because of that being Lisa Vanderpump’s color. Her attention to detail and fashion definitely put her a step above the rest.

Throughout her appearances on RHOBH, there have been some exquisite looks. At the reunion shows, she never disappoints. From hair and makeup to custom made gowns, if ever there was a best-dressed award, it would belong to Camille Grammer without a doubt.

5. A chance for redemption

Over the course of the whole RHOBH run, Camille Grammer hasn’t always gotten the best edit. In the earlier seasons, she was filming while going through a divorce. It wasn’t something she saw coming at all. Being blindsided wasn’t cool, but she did her best to be genuine, even if all of the moments weren’t glamorous.

In the more recent seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Camille Grammer wasn’t given the best edit. She was made to be a villain, which wasn’t who her fans knew her to be. Many spoke out on social media in defense of Camille, which touched the reality star.

After the most recent season, it may not be likely that she will return. The women have been increasingly more harsh on her as time has gone on. Having her return to RHOBH would give her another shot at redemption, one that her fans know she deserves.

It remains to be seen if Camille Grammer will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in any capacity moving forward. She deserves the chance to show the world who she really is, especially after nearly a decade in front of reality TV cameras.