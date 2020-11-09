Here’s why Andy Cohen thinks so many RHOBH stars have a problem with Lisa Vanderpump

Ahead of Lisa Vanderpumps 2019 exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there were several co-stars who were upset with her.

Andy Cohen dished all things housewives with Danny Pellegrino on his podcast, Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino. He is a Bravo connoisseur, with knowledge about all things that happen on the network.

Why did the RHOBH women have issues with Lisa Vanderpump?

After being on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the beginning, Lisa Vanderpump called it quits in June 2019. At the time of her departure, she was alienated from most of her co-stars.

When asked about Lisa, Andy Cohen revealed that he believed several of the other women felt as though she didn’t think the rules applied to her because of the success of Vanderpump Rules. She was given a spin-off that focused solely on her business endeavors and included several cast members who were employed by her.

As things got tough for Lisa Vanderpump, the less she appeared with the other women. Puppy gate was the end-all for the businesswoman and reality star. The RHOBH cast accused her of selling a story to the tabloids, which she denied.

Despite leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump remained with the network for Vanderpump Rules. She has not walked away, and it looks like the show will be returning despite some very brutal scandals some employees were exposed over this year.

What is Lisa Vanderpump up to since leaving RHOBH?

For the most part, Lisa Vanderpump has been focused on her restaurants and the new location she opened in Las Vegas. Of course, she is still appearing on Vanderpump Rules as well.

Things haven’t been easy for the reality star as she has had to battle with the bad publicity stemming from Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s racist actions against Faith Stowers. They were both fired from the show immediately following the revelations of what they did.

Aside from all of that. Lisa has been sharing things on social media and continuing to do her humanitarian work and support the causes she believes in.

Even though The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may be in the rearview mirror, Lisa Vanderpump isn’t done with Andy Cohen or Bravo. She outgrew her place holding a diamond, but she is still working on Vanderpump Rules.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.