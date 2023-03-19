Lisa Vanderpump reportedly offered Ariana Madix a place to stay amid ‘Scandoval’

Vanderpump Rules is a mess right now.

While the cast members should be gearing up for a reunion to discuss Season 10, they are filming again after wrapping months ago.

Earlier this month, news broke about Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s split following the revelation that he was having a months-long affair with their good friend Raquel Leviss.

As time passes, the cast members have spoken out with statements or appearances on podcasts and Watch What Happens Live. Lisa Vanderpump was the solo guest on the March 8 episode of the Bravo show.

Former Vanderpump Rules personality Kristen Doute was a guest on former Bachelor star Nick Viall’s podcast and spilled the most tea about the situation to date.

Interestingly, despite her non-existent relationship with Lisa, Kristen revealed she showed up for Ariana during her heartbreak.

Lisa Vanderpump offered up Villa Rosa to Ariana Madix

While speaking to Nick Viall, Kristen Doute revealed that even though her relationship with Vanderpump Rules’ maven Lisa Vanderpump is complicated, her former boss did right by Ariana Madix.

Kristen was impressed that Lisa extended support away from the cameras and didn’t make it into a big production or speak about it during her time in the hot seat with Andy Cohen earlier this month.

She said, “Ariana has said that Lisa’s welcomed her with open arms, like, ‘You can come, bring your dog and your cat, you can come stay at Villa Rosa.'”

That is an incredibly generous offer and one that Ariana was shocked to receive. As far as anyone knows, Tom Sandoval still lives at the house with Ariana, as they bought it together.

The former Vanderpump Rules star acknowledged that Ariana needs all the support she can get, even if it is from someone she isn’t particularly fond of at the moment.

Kristen Doute reveals Tom Sandoval tried to ‘gaslight’ Ariana Madix

While talking to Nick Viall about Ariana Madix and what happened following the discovery of inappropriate exchanges with Raquel Leviss, Kristen Doute revealed that Tom Sandoval tried to make excuses and almost blamed his long-time love.

That conversation was reportedly filmed for Season 10. Kristen returned to film for the show, and her discussions with Ariana were on camera. Kristen did it for her friend, as she wasn’t looking to come back to the show.

This has been a rocky month for all Vanderpump Rules cast members. Tom and Ariana’s split affected everyone, and the dynamics have changed since the news of the affair was made public.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.