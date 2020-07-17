Lisa Vanderpump pushes theory that Andy Cohen is throwing shade at her despite two successful Bravo shows

Is Andy Cohen throwing shade at former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump?

Her fans on social media think so, and the British native agrees with them.

Some people have been saying this ever since Lisa left the long-running Bravo reality series, after nine seasons on the show.

Vanderpump reportedly stopped filming before the season ended, but her final act of defiance was not showing up for the reunion.

Since then, fans have claimed Andy Cohen has been shady in his comments towards her. The most recent episode of Watch What Happens Live only added fuel to the fire.

Did Andy throw shade during WWHL?

Actress Dakota Fanning and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Gerardi were guests on the recently aired episode.

During a segment called Unsolved-HER stories, Andy threw out a series of questions about the housewives from different seasons.

The I Am Sam star – who is a fan of the franchise – gave a few witty responses to the questions until the very end.

Cohen asked, “Do you believe Lisa Vanderpump bequeathed any stories to Radar Online?” – referring to the puppy gate drama last season where the other cast members accused her of giving/selling the story to the publication.

Dakota did not take the bait on this one.

The young Hollywood star shared that long before RHOBH started airing, she held her Sweet-16 party at Lisa’s restaurant, Villa Blanca. She says Pandora was in charge of the party, and Lisa made an appearance with Jiggy.

“I love Lisa, so I can’t speak ill. I can’t speak ill of her.” Dakota said.

Twitter fans call out Andy Cohen

This may have been the end of the segment on the show, but Twitter had a lot more to say.

Many fans felt that Andy Cohen was being shady by asking that question, and Lisa Vanderpump agrees.

One user said it seems Andy is always trying to get guests to throw shade at the former RHOBH alum despite her starring in two successful shows on the network.

While Lisa is no longer a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her show Vanderpump Rules is now in its ninth season on Bravo.

This comment garnered a response from Lisa.

Lisa also sent love to Dakota for the way she responded to the question.

Check out the clip for yourself and tell us if you think Andy was being shady.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.