Garcelle Beauvais complains of pay gap compared to white RHOBH stars despite decades-long Hollywood career

Garcelle Beauvais is speaking out against the pay disparity on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The newcomer joined the cast this season and we’re still learning about the actress, but what we know so far is that she has no problem calling people out.

Now, it seems that Bravo is being called out for the pay gap between Garcelle and her castmates.

She spoke about this during a recent interview with Variety where she dished about her castmates and her time on the show.

Garcelle talks pay gap on RHOBH

Garcelle made RHOBH history when she joined the cast of Season 10 as the first woman of color on the Beverly Hills franchise.

However, she says that despite her years of experience as a seasoned actress in the industry, her white counterparts are being compensated a lot more than she is.

The topic of pay disparity and equal treatment for people of color has become an important topic of conversation since the recent insurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Garcelle told the magazine during her interview that she has newfound confidence when it comes to asking for equal pay.

She said “It’s all about being treated equally. I want to be promoted the same way. I want to be compensated the same way…”

The 53-year-old continued “I’ve been in Hollywood over 20 something years, which is a feat in itself to continue working and I’m so grateful. But I do feel that so many times, my white counterparts get paid 1000% more than I do.”

Garcelle says she knows for a fact her castmates are paid more

The housewives usually remain mum about their paycheck – at least to the media. It’s not clear if they share this information with each other.

Garcelle Beauvais seems to have proof that her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates are getting paid more money than she is.

“I know it for sure, and that really sucks,” she said. “We’re not valued as we should be. I just feel like it’s been happening for a long time, and now I’m not putting up with it. You don’t see my value you don’t get to have me in your project. Simple as that.”

The mom-of-three didn’t go into details about the particular figure or how wide the pay gap is.

One thing we know for sure is that this housewife knows her worth so if the network doesn’t cough up the cash, she’ll most likely kiss the reality show goodbye!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.