Garcelle Beauvais welcomes daughter-in-law to the family after son marries in Las Vegas

Actress and Reality TV star Garcelle Beauvais has welcomed a daughter-in-law into the family after her son got married over the weekend.

Oliver Saunders married his girlfriend Sam In Las Vegas over the weekend, and his super proud mom took to Instagram to share photos of the happy couple posing outside the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel Drive-Thru Window.

On Sunday, Beauvais posted several photos of her son and bride with the message “Congratulations Oliver and Sam” and “Welcome to the family @samoli_saunders.”

Beauvais included an adorable close-up pic of the young couple followed by one of the two at the drive-thru window of the wedding chapel. There was another sweet photo of the couple with the extended family.

It’s unclear if the blushing bride and groom had planned their nuptials before the COVID-19 pandemic caused many weddings to be postponed or canceled, but the news of their marriage is welcome none the less.

And the news prompted a wave of congratulatory messages under Beauvais’s Instagram post.

Oliver Saunders is Beauvais’ son from her marriage to producer Daniel Saunders. She also had two twins, Jax and Jaid, 12, with her second husband, Mike Nilon. The pair split up in 2010.