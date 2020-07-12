Lisa Rinna celebrates birthday with sexy nude photo: RHOBH star wears nothing but heels and hose

Lisa Rinna is showing off all of her assets in celebration of her birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star bared it all while wearing pantyhose and heels in a gorgeous photo shared on Instagram.

Yesterday, the former soap star celebrated her 57th birthday. Lisa was proud to show off her hot body as she gears up for another trip around the sun.

Sexy photos are Lisa Rinna’s thing

Throughout her career, Lisa Rinna has been known for saying yes to everything. If there is a paycheck involved, she is game. With that comes being conscious of her looks and keeping her body in top shape.

Since joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa has been a fan-favorite. She is wild and carefree, which makes her nude photos so interesting. Not only is her 57-year-old body hot, but it is also something she has worked hard to keep up with.

In celebration of turning 57, Lisa Rinna shared a photo of herself in only heels and pantyhose. To see the NSFW photo, you can check out her Instagram page. The reality star is known for her outlandish take on life and this photo was the perfect way to celebrate all she has achieved in the last five decades.

Keeping up with being a celebrity

There are never apologies from Lisa Rinna about who she is and what she says. She has gotten herself into several sticky situations since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her mouth and stirring the pot just enough to keep the drama flowing.

Through it all, Lisa has shared several sexy photos. She has remained in shape and at the top of her game. Not only for nude photos but also more revealing clothing. Rinna has posed for Playboy and has bragged about it on several occasions.

Fame is her life. Lisa Rinna thrives when she is the center of attention and with all of her Hollywood friends gushing over how hot that birthday suit photo was, it won’t be shocking if she posts even hotter ones down the road. Living it up is something Rinna is known for and that keeps viewers tuning in to see what will happen next.

57 never looked so good and Lisa Rinna is rocking the age isn’t anything but a number adage.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.