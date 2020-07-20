Lisa Vanderpump has cut off contact with Kristen Doute since she was fired from Vanderpump Rules

After a social media hiatus, Kristen Doute is back after being fired from Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen, along with Stassi Schroeder, Brett Caprioni, and Max Boyens were fired for past racist comments and actions.

Kristen has now revealed that she keeps in touch with many of the Vanderpump Rules crew, except Lisa Vanderpump.

Fans know that Kristen and Lisa were not always on the best of terms. During filming, there were times when Lisa and Kristen did not talk at all.

Only in the recent season did Lisa stick up for Kristen when Stassi and the other cast members were shunning her.

Kristen said she has not spoken to Lisa Vanderpump after firing

Now, it seems the tables have turned again. Kristen was recently a guest on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

She said that Vanderpump Rules executive producer Andy Cohen did reach out to her. He told her to “hang in there.”

However, Kristen said that Lisa has not said anything to her at all. She did not reveal if Lisa has talked to Stassi, Brett, or Max.

Kristen said her new boyfriend Alex is her main support system. She also said she keeps in touch with the OG cast members of Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen revealed on the podcast, “My boyfriend Alex is 100% my support system every single day of my life. All of the OG cast members from Vanderpump Rules, like all of my best friends have been super supportive.”

She continued, “I have my family back home. Everyone has been really awesome. And the fans that I still have. You know everyone on social media that have been really supportive and wanting me to do better and wanting me to succeed. I appreciate it so much.”

Kristen admits she will likely never be seen on Vanderpump Rules again

Kristen also admitted that she doesn’t think she will ever appear on Vanderpump Rules again.

The show tends to bring back old cast members, but likely not if they were fired.

She said, “I would love to, I hope there’s an opportunity for myself, for all of us to be on television again and to really take this whole experience we are going through as a note to talk about once we could be on television again.”

Kristen added, “I think I have a lot to say. I think I have a lot of value to bring to entertainment. But, as far as Vanderpump Rules, I don’t think so.”

Perhaps Kristen will appear on another show! Only time will tell.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.