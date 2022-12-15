Lisa Rinna ditches signature hairstyle for edgy new look

Lisa Rinna debuted a new hairstyle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna has been known for her signature hairstyle for decades.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has worn the same shag look throughout various stages of her career, including her time as Billie Reed on Days of our Lives.

In recent years, she has played around with wigs to pull off different looks.

Now, it looks like she has decided to go for an edgier look.

The reality TV star debuted a new hairstyle with the caption, “Chop Chop.”

Is this the beginning of a new era for Lisa Rinna? It looks like that’s exactly what is happening as 2022 comes to a close.

Lisa Rinna debuts new and edgier hair

For several years, Lisa Rinna has been a brunette with or without highlights, and her hair cut into a shag.

Now, Lisa is rocking a much shorter and spikier version of what she is known for sporting. She also decided to go a little lighter, almost a blondish brown.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed with her new hairstyle while wearing some sunglasses and a Prada bag.

It’s a new look for the daytime alum, and her following seems to like it. Some joked about it, revealing she could get the wigs back out, but things like “slay” were written throughout the comment section.

Pic credit: @lisarinna/Instagram

Is Lisa Rinna returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

There is no filming happening at the moment. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has taken an extended break from filming after a tumultuous season.

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton had a rough time at the end of the season, which carried through to the reunion. There was an alleged meltdown in Aspen, but Kathy denies that even happened.

The two attended the People’s Choice Awards with the rest of the cast, minus Diana Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais. Lisa shared an “awkward” moment as she was seated next to Kathy Hilton as they watched the presenters and the show from the same table.

It’s unclear when the show will resume filming and which cast members will return. There was a hint that Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna may be back for another round, but nothing official from Bravo has been revealed.

Until filming resumes, Lisa stays busy marketing her brands and showing off her killer dance moves.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.