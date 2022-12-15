Lisa Rinna gets into a sexy vibe for Rinna Wines. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lisa Rinna is using her hiatus from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to stay busy with one of her self-named ventures.

The queen of owning it is using the best model she could find – herself – to advertise Rinna Wines, her line of brut and rose wines that have been compared to her nemesis’ product, Lisa Vanderpump.

Cheater brand or not, Lisa Rinna is using her classic hustle to remind her fans to get to stores and get her sparkling wine and using her famous figure to get the word out.

Wearing a skimpy dress, Lisa posed while a giant glass of rose was being poured for her as she looked seductively into the camera. Her nude-toned dress featured spaghetti straps and dainty sequins.

While her dress showed off her toned chest and arms, Lisa spotted her iconic shag haircut and simple gold hoop earrings. Her makeup, likely from Rinna Beauty, was soft with a light pink lip.

Lisa happily announced that Rinna Wines could be purchased everywhere in February of 2023 and only in select stores now.

Lisa Rinna and the RHOBH crew attended the People’s Choice Awards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards but lost to The Kardashians. The ladies attended the show as a group, and all showed up except for Diana Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais.

But Lisa said the whole thing was just plain awkward when she found out she was seated next to Kathy Hilton, whom she has infamously had issues with all of Season 12, and the two went to blows at the reunion.

In her Instagram Story, Lisa showed fans the table of ladies and said, “It’s so f***ing awkward, and I love it.” Although the feud continues, the award show went off without a hitch, and no screaming matches were reported.

Lisa Rinna stays hustling for herself, including with Rinna Wines and Rinna Beauty

Even though Rinna Beauty started with only lip products, Lisa has added eye kits and mascara. Her classic pout led to the creation of this beauty line, and it has been wildly successful, flying off the shelves since its launch in 2020.

Rinna Beauty proudly advertises being vegan and cruelty-free, and now the products are even available on the internet megastore Amazon. The soap-turned-reality star frequently shares photos of herself wearing the products from the collection on her social media.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.