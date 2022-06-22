Lisa Rinna claims Kathy Hilton told her that Kim Richards made up claims about Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot between Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama is as good off-screen as it is on-screen.

Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back this season, and she’s taking to social media to air out all of the dirty laundry.

It seems Kathy Hilton is on her hit list as RHOBH plays out, and her comments on social media seem to back that up.

Lisa Rinna claims Kathy Hilton threw Kim Richards under the bus

Longtime viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will remember the iconic scene between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards where the two went at it during dinner.

Kim mentioned “talking about the husband,” and Lisa lost her cool.

Over on Instagram, Lisa Rinna called Kathy Hilton out for saying that she told her that Kim Richards made up the claims about Harry Hamlin.

Ironically, it was on this post made by Crystal Kung Minkoff, which had nothing to do with RHOBH or the drama surrounding it.

Kathy Hilton simply wrote, “So sweet.❤️”

Lisa Rinna commented under her, writing, “@kathyhilton I remember when you first got on the show you called me and said ‘What Kim said about Harry, she made it all up you know that right?’ and I said, I know she did Kathy. I just flashed on that today for some reason.”

Pic credit: @/crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

Lisa Rinna comes for Kathy Hilton this season on RHOBH

The trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed Lisa Rinna talking with Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. She was bringing something Kathy said to Kyle’s attention, which looked and sounded intense.

Viewers haven’t seen much of Kathy yet, as she had been busy with her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. She’s expected to be seen more in the upcoming episodes, which will feature the conversation between the sisters and Rinna.

Lisa has been sitrring the pot for as long as she’s been on, including taking part in the reason Denise Richards left the show. The two were friends for years before Denise joined the show, and she neglected to have her back.

Similarly, Lisa clashed with Garcelle Beauvais last season. The two have also been friends for years, so it has been a pattern for the long-running RHOBH star.

As of now, Kathy Hilton has yet to respond to what Lisa Rinna wrote. It may be a conversation for the reunion, which has yet to be filmed.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.