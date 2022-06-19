Denise Richards admits she ‘often’ misses RHOBH

Denise Richards mentioned missing The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Pic credit: Bravo

Could Denise Richards return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

She may be interested if the opportunity arises based on a recent comment from the former reality TV star.

The comment, coupled with a recent lunch date with RHOBH stars Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, could be the lead-in she needs for the network to snap her back up.

Denise Richards ‘often’ misses filming RHOBH

After a two-season run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers thought the Wild Things star might have been done with Bravo altogether.

That doesn’t seem to be the case, though.

After posting an Instagram post about her daughter, Sammi Sheen, joining OnlyFans, Denise revealed in the comment section that she “often” misses RHOBH after a follower mentioned wanting her back on the show.

The follower wrote, “Miss you on RHOB[H] [sad face with a tear emoji and heart emoji]”

Denise responded, “thank you. I often miss it myself.”

Why did Denise Richards leave RHOBH?

After two seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, no one was shocked to learn Denise Richards wasn’t returning after her sophomore season. The franchise is notorious for second seasons being hard on the newbies, and her experience fits that bill without a doubt.

Brandi Glanville alleged she hooked up with Denise without Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, knowing about it. They were friends and even filmed some RHOBH scenes together, so it was a shocker when the blonde told Kyle Richards about the incident while visiting her house with Kim Richards.

Denise adamantly denies that she hooked up with Brandi, but the RHOBH cast just couldn’t let it go. They grilled her over and over again, with Lisa Rinna being the leader of the pack. Lisa and Denise have been friends for years, so this was an especially hard blow for the sophomore Housewife. Garcelle Beauvais was in her corner, but it seemed she was the only one.

The reunion didn’t go much better, and Denise Richards is now famous for her “Bravo, Bravo, Bravo” comment when she felt attacked at a dinner with the ladies, and she wanted filming to cease.

Whether Denise Richards will return to the show remains to be seen, but it looks like she may consider an offer to return if the situation is right.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.