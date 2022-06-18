Denise Richards arches her back while braless in ocean

Denise Richards still knows how to bring the sex appeal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Denise Richards hasn’t lost her ability to display her sultry and sexy side.

The two-season The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star knows how to keep people talking.

After some drama over her daughter this week, Denise decided to share a sexy photo to get followers talking about something else.

Denise Richards lays in the ocean

On Instagram, Denise Richards shared a photo of herself lying in the ocean. Known for her sex appeal and killer body, the shot doesn’t disappoint.

The Bold and the Beautiful star lay in the ocean while arching her back and glaring at the camera. Her blue eyes were captured perfectly as she donned very little makeup.

It looked like she was going for a sultry and sexy scene, as her clothing was tattered and torn. Denise was braless as she experienced a little nip-slip under that black cloth.

Denise captioned the photo, “Working on my tan this weekend 🏝👙☀️”

With over 20,000 likes and 500 comments in less than 24 hours, it’s safe to say that the Wild Things star still has what it takes.

Denise Richards’ personal drama plays out publicly

Since joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards’ personal life has been extremely public.

Even though she only lasted on RHOBH for two seasons, she is still talked about a lot. Denise then joined the CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, in the role of Shauna Fulton, which kept her on-screen for a few months as a story arc played out.

Most recently, Denise made headlines for her daughter, Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans account. Denise was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 through 2006, and the two share two daughters together.

Currently, she is married to Aaron Phypers and has been since 2018. The couple was featured on RHOBH heavily, so followers know a little bit about him. Their marriage situation was talked about quite a bit as Brandi Glanville claimed Denise had an affair with her while married to him.

The situation between Brandi and Denise led to her exit from the show and caused quite a break in friendships as the women took sides. Garcelle Beauvais is still close with her, and the two recently shared lunch.

Denise Richards may have settled down since her wilder years, but she proved she still has what it takes to get people talking and show off her killer body.