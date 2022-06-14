Is Charlie Sheen blaming Denise Richards for their 18-year-old daughter’s OnlyFans?

Charlie Sheen blames Denise Richards for daughter Sami Sheen’s decision to join OnlyFans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash



Charlie Sheen is blaming someone else for his daughter’s surprising OnlyFans announcement. Sami Sheen just turned 18 and announced that she is joining OnlyFans.

As an act of independence, the legal teen created an account on the platform and asked fans to subscribe.

Her famous parents, Charlie and Denise, gave separate statements about their daughter’s decision to join the platform. The tones of Sami’s actor parents were starkly different, with Charlie pointing the finger at his former wife. Charlie said that Sami did not engage in such behavior at his home and that the decision reflected on Denise’s parenting style.

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen has had a tumultuous year, hopping between her parents’ homes. Sami and Denise recently reconciled, and the 18-year-old moved back in with her mom months after making claims of abuse.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards spoke with Page Six on the heels of the announcement that their teenage daughter joined OnlyFans.

While Denise remained supportive of her daughter, Charlie Sheen sounded disappointed. He also placed blame on Denise for the decision of his daughter.

Charlie said about Sami, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

Sami moved in with Charlie last year after making shocking abuse allegations.

Charlie offered advice to his now-legal daughter but was clear that he did not support the decision. He said, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Denise played the “good cop” role and expressed support for her daughter. She said, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Sami Sheen joins OnlyFans, asks fans to subscribe

Sami Sheen made her big OnlyFans announcement with a bikini picture in the pool. The 18-year-old shared the bikini photo with her 52,000 followers, although her follower count is likely to increase with the news of her latest endeavor.

Sami wrote in the caption, “click the link in my bio if u wanna see more,” and added a kiss emoji.

Sami limited the commenting privileges on the post, but she received some supportive words from her mom Denise. Denise wrote, “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

Sami replied, “i love you thank you.”

Time will tell if Charlie comes around to his daughter’s new career.