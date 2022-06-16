RHOBH: Kyle Richards speaks on ‘complicated situation’ between her sister Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna

Kyle Richards speaks about Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna’s feud. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently spoke about a “complicated situation” between her sister Kathy Hilton and her castmate Lisa Rinna. We saw a glimpse of what’s to come between the two women in a clip for the current season, and it’s going to get heated.

Actually, the feud between Lisa and Kathy has already erupted off-screen and seems to stem from some not-so-nice comments that Kathy made about Kyle.

Whatever was said rubbed Lisa Rinna the wrong way, and things between them have gotten messy.

The actress recently made eye-raising accusations against Kathy on social media, and some people wonder why Kyle has not defended her sister.

Kyle Richards speaks on the ‘complicated situation’ between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is between a rock and a hard place regarding Kathy and Lisa’s feud.

Based on what we pieced together from the trailer, Lisa was the one who informed Kyle about Kathy’s nasty comment, so that might be why Kyle has not spoken out against Lisa.

The OG was asked about that very thing during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she noted that it’s complicated!

“Why haven’t you spoken out about Rinna using her social media to condemn Kathy…?” questioned a viewer.

“What Rinna’s talking about is stuff that’s happened on the show. They’re gonna have to see it play out,” responded Kyle who later noted, “I’ve spoken to Rinna privately and I’ve spoken to Kathy privately.”

“We’re just gonna have to wait and see what airs on the show,” continued the OG. “It’s a very complicated situation and not a good situation for me to be in. I’m not looking forward to this reunion.”

Someone who is looking forward to the reunion is Kathy Hilton, who recently told a media outlet exactly that.

Kathy Hilton says she will be at the RHOBH reunion

The feud between Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton hasn’t even played out yet but there are already rumors that Kathy will skip out on the reunion. However, she has every intention of showing up.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie spoke with EXTRA at the MTV Awards and revealed, “I will be at that reunion.”

As for whether she has spoken to Lisa Rinna since their social media feud, Kathy admitted, “I actually have not bumped into her.”

However, if Kathy did bump into Lisa she’s unsure if she would even speak to her castmate given what’s been going on between them.

“I really don’t know,” she admitted. “I can’t until I’m in the situation.”

