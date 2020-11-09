Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards show off matching outfits, RHOBH stars claim twin moment was not planned

It seems the women on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills share the same taste in fashion because two of them are twinning again!

This time the culprits are Kyle Richards and two-time offender Lisa Rinna.

However, the friends are taking it all in stride, even joking about the moment on Instagram.

The two women showed up to an event in matching polka dot dresses, and they swear the moment was not planned.

Lisa and Kyle are fashionably twinning

Yesterday, Kyle Richards shared photos of her and her co-star wearing a black polka dot dress by designer Rotate Birger Christensen.

And if that name sounds familiar, you’ll know why in just a bit.

Kyle captioned the post by writing, “When you’re feeling good about your outfit and then your friend walks in feeling equally as good about hers 🤔👯‍♀️ No, this wasn’t planned.”

Lisa Rinna also shared the photo writing, “Oops we did it again,” followed by a laughing emoji.

While the reality TV personalities were rocking the same dress, they each added their own fashionable flair to the look.

Kyle chose to don the dress with her signature wide brim hat in black. The 51-year-old topped off her look with red mules and a red clutch.

The Rinna Beauty founder on the other hand opted for gold hoops and white mules.

And some of their RHOBH cast members were quite amused at the matching moment.

Kyle’s BFF and former Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi Mellencamp couldn’t help but wonder how this could happen again.

A few other Bravo alums, such as Sutton Stracke, Kathy Hilton, and Melissa Gorga saw the humor in the situation.

Someone else who has prior experience twinning with her co-star, Erika Jayne, also commented on the photo admitting she was “happy” about it.

Erika, Lisa, and Robyn Dixon rock same dress

You may remember last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Lisa Rinna showed up for a dinner at Erika Girardi’s home.

The co-stars both exploded into laughter when they realized they were donning the same Rotate Birger Christensen pink blazer.

Yes, the same designer that Kyle and Rinna were just caught wearing. Clearly, the housewives have a thing for Christensen.

And, a few months later, another Bravo Housewife also showed off the pink blazer on TV. That time, it was Robyn Dixon from the Real Housewives of Potomac.

The women all found humor in the situation, sharing the photo on Instagram and calling themselves the Pink Ladies – a reference from the classic movie, Grease.

Guess the Bravo housewives share the same taste in fashion. Who knew?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo.