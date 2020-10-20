Robyn Dixon rocks same pink dress as Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, RHOP star says ‘vibe is different’

What do Robyn Dixon, Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi all have in common?

Well, they’re all gorgeous Bravo housewives who apparently have the same taste in fashion.

How else could you explain all three ladies donning the same hot pink blazer on their respective shows?

During Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa and her co-star Erika were shocked and amused that they accidentally wore the same outfit to a dinner party at the Girardi’s home.

Now, Robyn is following in their stylish footsteps and putting her own spin on the fashionable piece.

Robyn shows off blazer on Instagram

If you’re a Real Housewives fan, you likely noticed that Robyn was clad in a familiar pink blazer while attending the Sip and See for Wendy Osefo’s daughter during the latest episode of Real Housewives of Potomac.

The green-eyed stunner paired her Rotate by Birger Christensen dress with gold pumps and a nude Chanel bag. Of course, fans instantly recognized the outfit from a past episode of RHOBH and commented on the twinning moment.

Robyn later shared a photo of the blazer on Instagram along with the caption, “The dress may look familiar but the vibe is different..”

The post got lots of funny comments from fans, including, “I was about to say this must be a franchise favorite for the season! Lol!”

“Looks fab on you 😍 all the housewives have this dresss😂” another fan commented.

One IG user also tagged Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna in his comment, adding, “LMAO IS THIS THE DRESS OF 2020?!”

Erika spars with blogger over blazer dress

Meanwhile, the dress– which has been making the rounds on social media– has gotten Erika Girardi in a bit of hot water.

The Painkiller singer shared a meme created by @brandsbybravo which showed a photo of the three reality TV personalities along with a split image of the girl gang the Pink Ladies from the classic movie Grease.

The 49-year-old captioned the post, “Frenchy, Rizzo, and Marty 💋 Pink Ladies.”

Once the IG account that created the meme caught wind of Erika’s post, she asked the RHOBH star to give her credit for the image.

However, Erika refused, saying, “The images do not belong to you…Now go make some interesting sh*t that I can promote.”

Her snarky response elicited a lot of backlash from fans on her page.

The account in question responded as well and they had a back and forth with the former ROXY star who refused to back down.

“It’s all stolen images,” Girardi said, “no one deserves credit, get it?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.