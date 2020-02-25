Lisa reveals the one thing she needs in Nigeria to stay safe in this 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days preview

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Lisa is getting ready to travel to Nigeria to meet and marry the love of her life on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. But she needs to be prepared because there are some things she really doesn’t want to contract while overseas.

In the latest sneak peek for the next episode of Before the 90 Days, Lisa is getting ready for the big trip and says that there’s just one more thing she needs before she gets on the plane.

After the conversation she had on the last episode, one might think that she’s looking for an at-home STD test kit since she has announced plans to take Usman’s virtual virginity since he’s never had unprotected sex. That’s not the case.

While Lisa is willing to risk it all on Usman, who she says has been STD tested prior to her arrival, she’s not willing to take chances on the Nigerian mosquitos and the possibility of getting Malaria.

What kind of store sells mosquito netting?

It turns out that a lot of different stores sell mosquito netting including big box stores like Wal-Mart and Home Depot. But in the new Before the 90 Days preview, Lisa went looking around in a smaller store. We’re assuming it was a sporting goods store, where she was met by a store clerk that couldn’t believe her ears.

As the two looked over the two options of mosquito netting, Lisa told her story about going to Nigeria to get married. And as the story unfolded, she made it very clear that she’s not afraid that her 30-year-old pop star boyfriend might be lying to her or using her for a green card. Instead, she was terrified of having to go to a Nigerian hospital with a case of Malaria.

Ultimately, Lisa opts to buy both the double netting and the mosquito net hat because when it comes to Malaria, she’s taking no chances.

Lisa is ready to give Usman the time of his life

The mosquito netting video and Lisa’s fear of Malaria are amusing because 90 Day Fiance fans just watched her talk about having unprotected sex as soon as she gets to Nigeria.

On the Season 4 premiere of Before the 90 Days, Lisa told a friend that she plans to not use any condoms while with Usman because it’s something he’s never done before. She wants to make sure that when they get intimate, it’s the best he’s ever had. Who wants to bet they’ll be doing the deed under that mosquito net?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.