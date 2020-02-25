New 90 Day Fiance star Yolanda’s ‘love of her life’ was a career criminal

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has begun and already, the leaks are coming fast and furious. While everyone is trying to figure out who is Yolanda’s catfish, some information about the “love of her life” Dwayne has been found and it’s pretty clear that she has a thing for bad boys.

Yolanda also seems pretty comfortable with a long-distance relationship, considering how many times Dwayne went to prison and how long he was there.

Yolanda talks about Dwayne’s trouble with the law

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Yolanda spoke about Dwayne, the “love of her life” who passed away not long ago. She and Dwayne had a whole houseful of kids and she said they were together for 30 years.

Now that he’s passed away, Yolanda is looking for new love and her kids think that she’s still grieving so badly that she may have lost her mind.

On the TLC show, Yolanda explained, “He had issues, you know…with the law.”

When speaking about Dwayne’s death, she said, “About 6 years ago, Dwayne – he was locked up. It was a shock to us. It was the last time I saw him because he never wanted us to visit him in prison. So we just, you know…honored his wishes. I felt alone but I stayed obligated to Dwayne.”

But it turns out that Dwayne’s legal trouble was pretty significant

Some may have assumed based on Yolanda’s green screen interviews, that Dwayne was caught in the system and that his brushes with the law were minor but it turns out that he may have been a criminal mastermind. Or at least an aspiring one because apparently, he got caught — a lot!

Instagram blogger @crazyeyeskm2 has been doing a lot of digging and she struck gold when looking into Yolanda’s past and putting together the pieces of her family history. She revealed that the love of Yolanda’s life was a jewel thief by the name of Dwayne A. Ballard and that he had a long history of arrests prior to his death.

According to this report, Dwayne A. Ballard has a criminal history that reaches all the way back to the 1980s. But the real shocker here is the claim that, between 2005 and 2013, which would have been right before he was last incarcerated.

In 2007, Ballard was arrested alongside accomplice Quinton Antoine Garrus and they were accused of robbing jewelry stores in at least eight states and taking over $1 million in jewelry.

The two were accused of working together in this scheme where one person would distract a jewelry store employee while the other removed items from behind the counter. It was also reported that sometimes a woman would help the men with their scheme. It is not clear at this time who that woman was.

It’s not clear if Yolanda was involved in any of Dwayne’s criminal activity over the years but considering the nature of his “work,” it seems like she would have. After all, Dwayne and his partner were on the road quite a bit, hitting jewelry stores in several states.

In one report, it was said that the reason they got away with these thefts for so long is that they were always on the move. When they were arrested in 2007, it was due to a tip about the car they were driving. Police were able to spot it at a Red Roof Inn and surveilled the area for a very short time before Dwayne and his accomplice were spotted getting ready to leave town again.

The investigation into Yolanda’s life has just begun. We can only imagine that more details about Dwayne Ballard will be shared as things are uncovered.

