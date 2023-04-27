Lisa Hochstein to receive $8k per month from Lenny Hochstein as divorce battle rages on

The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has incoming money on the horizon as her nasty divorce battle with Lenny Hochstein continues.

As their separation unfolds, details regarding the financial settlement have emerged, with Lisa set to receive $8,000 per month from Lenny.

The payments, which begin next month, are in addition to child-related expenses, which Lenny is currently paying.

Lenny and Lisa share two young children — a son Logan, and a daughter, Elle.

The news comes just one day after Lenny’s new squeeze, Katharina Mazepa, finalized her divorce from Shilo Mazepa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With Season 6 of RHOM currently filming, the news promises to bring the drama to the Peacock show.

Lenny Hochstein ordered to pay Lisa Hochstein $8k per month

According to recent court documents regarding his divorce battle with Lisa Hochstein, it’s time for Lenny Hochstein to pay up.

Lenny will fork over $8,000 per month in a temporary move that will provide relief to his estranged wife, Lisa.

According to Page Six, Florida-based judge Abby Cynamon made the ruling last week.

The payments are set to begin on May 1, providing temporary support to the reality star.

Lenny is to make the payments via direct deposit to “maintain the status quo” for Lisa and their children.

In addition, Lenny must pay for tuition, camp, and other child-related expenses.

While the payments may seem sizable, RHOM fans have seen the luxurious accommodations that both parties have enjoyed for years.

Lisa Hochstein’s marriage woes with Lenny Hochstein

Lisa and Lenny appeared on The Real Housewives of Miami, beginning in Season 2. Known for her glamorous lifestyle and involvement in Miami’s high society, Lisa has been a prominent reality TV star.

Lisa and her estranged husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, also became famous on the Miami scene with lavish parties, including their annual Halloween party on Star Island.

After a lengthy hiatus, the show returned on Peacock, and the dynamic between Lisa and Lenny had changed.

However, trouble was brewing behind the scenes, which was visible during Season 4 of the Peacock show.

Her marriage’s dissolution has become a public interest subject, especially after the RHOM Season 5 hot mic moment.

Lenny moved on, dating model Katharina Mazepa, 27. But he hasn’t been able to move on from his financial responsibilities, thanks to the recent ruling.

As for Lisa, she is filming Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, and the drama will undoubtedly be a topic on the upcoming show.

The Real Housewives of Miami Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Peacock.