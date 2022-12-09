Lisa Hochstein showcases her famous curves while being driven around. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Miami is finally back on Peacock, and the ladies of South Beach celebrated the Season 5 premiere with a pink-carpet party.

Lisa Hochstein has been on the cast from the very beginning, and fans love the smoking beauty and the aspirational wealth that she and her now estranged husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, display on the show.

Her personal life might be in shambles this season, but Lisa is not letting it stop her from looking her absolute sexiest and continuing to display her jaw-dropping figure.

With Katy Perry’s song, E.T. playing in the background, Lisa sat in the backseat of a car in a tiny green sequin dress which left little to the imagination. The sparkly number was ultra short to show off Lisa’s toned legs.

The risque dress had strategic cutouts at the back and around the neckline to show off her figure.

Lisa’s signature blonde locks hung in loose waves as she spun the camera around to give her fans the full view of her ensemble, as she looked into the lens and pursed her plump lips.

RHOM viewers will witness the collapse of Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s marriage

Lisa was taken by surprise in May when Lenny filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. Lenny was spotted in a Miami club with another woman, model Katharina Mazepa, only days earlier, and fans speculated there was trouble in their marriage.

Once the divorce filing became public, Lisa said she was blindsided by Lenny announcing that they were separating. Lenny claimed irreconcilable differences and alleged that he and Lisa had agreed to end the marriage a month prior.

Lenny is now in a public relationship and living with Katharina, while Lisa and Lenny continue to fight it out in court. Lisa claimed in June that Lenny “berated and threatened” her in the presence of their two young children, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2.

After that incident, Lisa requested exclusive use and possession of their $52 million mansion in the posh Star Island neighborhood of Miami. She is also requesting a formal parenting plan, and for Lenny to pay her legal fees.

Lisa Hochstein is the owner of a medspa in Miami

Along with her estranged husband, Lisa is part-owner of Hochstein Medspa, located in Miami. The center specializes in skincare, injectables, laser body sculpting, and even teeth whitening.

Lisa has always admitted to being a fan of plastic surgery and fillers, which is easy when your husband is in the biz. However, last season she revealed plans to dissolve some of her fillers and felt that she has previously gone overboard.

Luckily for her, it’s as easy as a trip to work to get a little freshening up!

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.