RHOM: Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend files restraining order against Lisa Hochstein

Lisa Hochstein is facing some legal issues thanks to her husband’s new girlfriend. Pic credit: @lisahochstein/Instagram

Lisa Hochstein was blindsided in June by her husband of twelve years, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, after he filed for divorce, and then announced it publicly after being seen with his new girlfriend.

It was revealed by Lisa, during Season 4 of the Real Housewives of Miami, that Lenny had an emotional affair while she was pregnant with their son, Logan. Lenny denied a physical affair and the couple decided to give their marriage another try.

Now that they have officially decided to pull the plug on their marriage, both Lisa and Lenny have filed their own legal documents. After Lenny filed for divorce, Lisa filed paperwork claiming that Lenny had berated and threatened her in front of their children.

Because of her allegations, Lisa requested that she and the kids, Logan, 6, and Elle, 2, remain in their Star Island home exclusively, and also requested a formal parenting plan.

At the time, Lisa had complaints about Lenny’s girlfriend, alleging that having her kids exposed to a new woman in his life was “detrimental to the best interests of minor children.”

Now Lenny’s girlfriend, model Katharina Mazepa, is fighting back at Lisa, and she is taking legal action against her.

Katharina Mazepa said RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein is harassing her

It was confirmed that Katharina Mazepa, who is the new girlfriend of Dr. Lenny Hochstein, filed a restraining order against Lisa on July 27.

In her filing, Katharina claimed she has been bullied and harassed by Lisa, who she alleged had been using fake Instagram accounts to post false rumors that Katharina and Lenny had an affair while Lisa and Lenny were still married.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After she took legal action against Lisa, Katharina spoke out on the restraining order and why she felt it was necessary. “I have chosen not to respond back with threatening or distasteful messages to Lisa but rather deal with this in a professional and proper manner which is through the judicial system,” Katharina said in a statement.

She continued, saying, “I am hopeful through this filing to allow the public to know the real truth, which is that I was not involved with Lenny until after Lisa and he had separated. It is only after Lenny’s separation that we began dating and having a relationship.”

Katharina is insistent that she did not get involved with Lenny until after their marriage was essentially over.

Katharina stated that Lisa’s claims were fabricated “solely for the purpose to harm Katharina’s physical safety, emotional well-being, reputation and business.” She continued to say that she did not destroy Lisa and Lenny’s marriage, and that her filing “will hopefully stop the online bullying, stalking, harassing and threatening behavior from Lisa.”

Katharina wants to live in peace with her new love, Lenny

Although Lisa and Lenny are still legally married, Katharina stated, “I look forward to just focusing on protecting my physical and emotional well-being, my reputation, my business relationships and living a peaceful life with my boyfriend.”

At first, Lenny denied that his marriage was on the rocks, and said he did so in an attempt to protect his family. He admitted, “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced.”

Katharina’s publicist said that Katharina and Lenny are currently in her home country of Austria, and she revealed, “Katharina and Lenny are in a committed and serious relationship having recently moved in together as a couple in Miami.”

The couple are clearly committed and moving quickly, and the publicist added, “They are both currently spending time together in Europe where he is meeting her whole family for the first time. We hope this filing will help Katharina move on peacefully with her relationship with Lenny.”

Lisa has not yet commented on the restraining order. Her Instagram shows her celebrating her birthday this weekend with her family and closest friends.

The Real Housewives of Miami currently airs on Peacock.