Lisa Hamme reveals she wants to join 90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk cast

Lisa Hamme, also known as Baby Girl Lisa to the 90 Day Fiance fandom, is sharing her thoughts on possibly continuing her journey with the franchise.

Fans of the show were introduced to Lisa during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days while she was in a relationship with Usman “Soja Boy” Umar. Since their split, Lisa has found love again with her husband, Tracey Robinson. While Usman, on the other hand, continues his time on Before the 90 Days with his relationship with Kim Menzies

Lisa has been vocal about her thoughts on Usman’s new romance as well as other couples on the show. Now that she’s no longer focused on finding love, she’s revealing the new way she’d like to stay connected to the show.

Lisa wants to join Pillow Talk

In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Lisa shared the next gig she’s hoping to land. She said she loves Pillow Talk and would like to be part of the show someday.

Pillow Talk has become a fan favorite spinoff for 90 Day Fiance. The show allows past cast members to share their commentary on the current season of the show from the comforts of their homes. It’s gained popularity as fans noticed the cast isn’t afraid to be honest about their thoughts and usually have no filter.

Lisa has become known for her memes and comments about the current cast of Before the 90 Days. She is often seen posting on her Instagram account sharing her comments and thoughts of the show. While she has been criticized for it in the past, it doesn’t appear that she’s ready to stop just yet.

She went on to say, “I love the cast, I still am in contact with all the cast members. I would love to do a Pillow Talk with them.”

And although she admits that her husband, Tracey, doesn’t watch the show and isn’t active on social media, she says “he would love to do it” and would join her on the show if given the chance.

Lisa’s life since 90 Day Fiance

Since her departure from the franchise, Lisa’s life has changed in multiple ways. In the same interview, she mentioned the biggest change has been her career. She no longer works in hospice care, stating that losing a patient she was close to led her to want to take a break from that kind of work.

In early 2020, she had surgery to have one of her toes amputated due to an infection, which also became a reason she decided to step back from her career. She went on to share that Cameo has been a source of income for her and has become her main focus. Lisa also mentioned that her husband works and provides for their household as well.

When asked about how the show impacted her life, Lisa said, “Doing the show was incredible. It was a nightmare during the two weeks or three weeks over there, but the amount of followers that I have held steady for two years is amazing. I have met so many awesome people through the globe that I will never forget.”

