Lisa Barlow responds to fan question about whether she’s undergone plastic surgery

Lisa Barlow has made quite an impression on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers.

The young-looking housewife has boasted about her tequila business and her popularity among Sundance attendees.

RHOSLC fans have been commenting about her perfect-looking skin and youthful appearance, questioning whether the mom-of-two has had any work done.

Well, now Lisa has opened up about her looks and what she does to remain looking her absolute best.

Has Lisa Barlow had work done?

The simple answer is no. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed that she has not had work done at all.

In fact, she credits her appearance to her skincare routine. Sadly, the RHOSLC star didn’t reveal which products she uses, but she did share one more important tip. Lisa said she avoids touching her face at all costs, and if she happens to need to do it, she only uses the back of her hand.

As far as her beauty routine goes, Lisa revealed that the one thing she could not go without is her winged liquid black eyeliner. That isn’t surprising as, throughout filming, she kept true to this look when several of her costars switched up their makeup and appearances.

What’s Lisa Barlow dealing with while RHOSLC is airing?

So far, Lisa Barlow has received mixed responses from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City viewers.

She was called out by Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney because she had no idea who Lisa was and she was touting herself as the “Sundance Queen.” This struck a nerve with the reality TV star who hails from Utah and never heard of Lisa ahead of her role on the new Bravo series.

Also, there was some confusion about whether Lisa knew Heather Gay. She denies knowing her costar or even remembering her, but Heather says otherwise. In fact, it has been a point of contention during this freshman season.

The Vida Tequila owner also was called out by Bravolebrity, Brandi Glanville. The former RHOBH star called Lisa Barlow the “diet coke b***h.” When asked about it, the RHOSLC star joked and revealed it would have been better if she mentioned Vida Tequila.

Whether Lisa will be asked back for Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City remains to be seen. The reunion is currently filming and contracts are typically given out following that.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.