Lindsey Georgoulis and Katina Goode’s feud continues, viewers debate who’s in the wrong

Katina Goode and Lindsey Georgoulis spark a debate among viewers. Pic credit: Lifetime

Lindsey Georgoulis and Katina Goode continued to fight on the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

The tension between the two wives has carried over from the honeymoon with the pair yet again having a spat while on a group date with the rest of the cast.

Married at First Sight viewers had a lot to say about the fight between Lindsey and Katina with some defending Katina and others taking Lindsey’s side in the debate of who escalated the argument.

Married at First Sight viewers think Katina’s grudge against Lindsey has lasted too long

While bowling with the rest of the cast, Lindsey called Katina out for seemingly rolling her eyes while she was talking. Katina had a blunt response back as she informed Lindsey she was not going to argue with her on camera and that Lindsey should know not to talk to her and to stay away.

While some felt Lindsey was the instigator of the tense moment due to her seemingly confrontational comment, others found Katina’s response to be quite mean and expressed feeling Katina was unnecessarily holding onto a grudge.

One MAFS viewer wrote, “Katina is dragging this little disagreement from the plane.. Lindsey isn’t the best but let it go already. It’s a bit much now.”

Katina is dragging that little disagreement from the plane.. Lindsey isn’t the best but let it go already. It’s a bit much now #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/1oVPRwD0kc — 𝙰𝚂𝙷 (@_queenashgee) February 24, 2022

Another MAFS fan shared, “IN MYY HUMBLE OPINIONNNN Katina’s grudge against Lindsey is old. Like very.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

IN MYY HUMBLE OPINIONNNN Katina’s grudge against Lindsey is old. Like very. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/V568PJeODW — STREAM STORY TIME (@burner22156) February 24, 2022

A MAFS viewer came to Lindsey’s defense and criticized both Mark Maher and Katina writing, “So basically Mark wants his wife to be treated like crap and not say anting because he is spineless? Katina is so rude to Lindsey! If roles were reversed and Lindsey said that to Katina everyone would be up in arms.”

So basically Mark wants his wife to be treated like crap and not say anything because he is spineless? Katina is so rude to Lindsey! If roles were reversed and Lindsey said that to Katina everyone would be up in arms #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/lFsNdOeYtQ — MysticMel (@MysticMel8) February 24, 2022

Married at First Sight viewers take Katina’s side in the feud

While Lindsey had her defenders, so did Katina as some felt Lindsey has a tendency to poke people and push them to their limit with off-putting comments and behavior.

A MAFS viewer tweeted, “Lindsey is one more comment away from seeing Katina uncut lmao. She done warned you!”

Lindsey is one more comment away from seeing Katina uncut lmao. She done warned you! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/K5I1cUmqzV — Jay (@Jay82353219) February 24, 2022

One MAFS fan felt Lindsey was being hypocritical towards Katina, writing, “Lindsey said that Katina was acting like a child for rolling her eyes but did the same thing to Alyssa not 5 minutes later….”

Lindsey said that Katina was acting like a child for rolling her eyes but did the same thing to Alyssa not 5 minutes later…. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/gIVTMLEhRL — Bria and Tia (@GRtwins07) February 24, 2022

Another MAFS fan wrote, “I’m always on Katina’s side when it comes to Lindsey.”

Do you think Katina or Lindsey instigated their most recent fight?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.