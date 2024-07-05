Lindsay Hubbard slammed over pregnancy announcement: ‘It gives used car salesman vibes’

The rumors about Lindsay Hubbard are true.

She is expecting her first child later this year.

While Lindsay didn’t make her due date public, she did mention the baby would be born during the “holiday season.” We predict she will deliver her bundle of joy sometime in November.

Rumors circulated that the Summer House star was released from filming The Traitors Season 3 after The Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley outed her pregnancy.

Lindsay hasn’t said much — until now.

The Bravo star shared her pregnancy news via a paid partnership with Clear Blue, which raised some flags among followers.

Lindsay Hubbard slammed for ad pregnancy announcement

Lindsay Hubbard shared her announcement on Instagram.

In part, the Summer House star wrote, “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!! 💥💥💥 I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫.”

Immediately, her comment section lit up with plenty of congratulatory posts, but there were also quite a few comments from critics who took issue with how she announced her pregnancy.

One critic wrote, “Why do all of her posts have to be a brand deal. Why can’t she post about her pregnancy and that just be it, instead of profiting off it. It gives used car salesman vibes.”

Another wrote, “Can’t make a pregnancy announcement without a paid partnership lol. This is weird.”

The critics weigh in. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Lindsay Hubbard remains quiet about her baby daddy

While some people will question if Lindsay Hubbard is pregnant with Carl Radke’s child, that is not the case.

The two split last summer when he called off the engagement in August 2023. Lindsay and Carl were set to tie the knot in months, but it didn’t play out how anyone planned.

There were rumors that Lindsay was dating country music star Dustin Lynch, but he debunked those, revealing they were only good friends.

Some also speculated she was seeing The Challenge star Johnny Bananas. They are also good friends, and following her split from Carl, the two spent time together.

So, who is Lindsay Hubbard’s baby daddy? Everyone wants to know, and it seems she plans to keep things private because only the man’s hands are visible in the carousel of pregnancy shots.

It’s being tossed around that it could be a Bravolebrity, possibly someone in the Below Deck world. However, nothing has been confirmed except that the baby is not Carl’s.

Summer House is currently on hiatus.