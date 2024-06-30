Chef Rachel Hardgrove from Below Deck Med has become one hot topic lately after a charter guest on Below Deck Med praised her.

Gigi Fernandez recently made her debut appearance on Below Deck Med after meeting Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Season 10.

It didn’t take long for Gigi to make it clear that Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford was no Rachel.

Those were Gigi’s words, not ours!

The comment has Below Deck fans wondering what the chef has been doing since her departure from the show.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What happened to Chef Rachel Hargrove from Below Deck?

Rachel spent three seasons on the OG Below Deck, becoming friends with Captain Lee Rosbach. The chef even uttered the now infamous line “Eat My Cooter” during her first season on Below Deck.

Since she left the franchise, Rachel continues to work as a yacht chef while also honing some other skills. The former reality TV star has gotten into comedy.

Last year, Rachel revealed on social media that she was performing Improv and shared where fans could see her perform.

Along with getting into comedy, Rachel also released her own set of chef knives after partnering with Kikuichi for the limited-edition Chef Rachel Hargrove Santoku and Cherry Saya set, which is priced at $400.

“The knife is handmade by our artisans in Japan, and the Saya is made in Chicago, USA and features recessed magnets that won’t scuff your new knife! If you are a fan of Chef Rachel and Below Deck then this knife is a must have for your culinary adventures, on land or at sea!” reads part of the description of the knives via the website.

There’s no question that Rachel has been living her best life since her Below Deck days, and she won’t be back on the hit-yachting show ever.

Why did Chef Rachel Hargrove leave Below Deck?

Months after Below Deck Season 10 wrapped filming and before it hit Bravo airwaves, Rachel declared on social media she was done with the show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachel went on a rant calling out Below Deck, Bravo, and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll.

Rachel was removed from BravoCon and did not do any press for Season 10. However, when the new season began airing, Rachel used social media to confirm she was back for her final stint on Below Deck.

There wasn’t a reunion for Below Deck Season 10, which has become the norm in the Below Deck world, but even if there was one, Rachel confirmed she would not attend.

While we will likely never know exactly what happened between Rachel and the powers that be at Below Deck, we know she has put the show in her rearview.

Chef Rachel Hargrove may be done with Below Deck, but fans and charter guests will never forget her or her culinary skills and hilarious wit.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.