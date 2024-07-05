Lindsay Hubbard seemingly confirms rumor Dorinda Medley leaked news of her pregnancy: ‘Super disappointing’

Lindsay Hubbard stunned fans this week when she announced she was expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

The Summer House star was apparently in the running to be a cast member on Peacock’s The Traitors for its recently wrapped third season.

However, her offer was allegedly nixed.

A recent rumor hit the internet, suggesting that The Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley knew about Lindsay’s pregnancy.

Instead of following Lindsay’s wishes and staying mum about the news, the rumor indicated that Medley embraced her villainous side and told the series’ producers about the top-secret pregnancy.

While gossip is common amongst reality TV stars, this rumor just got closer to becoming a fact.

Lindsay speaks out about Dorinda

@tasteof_reality shared details of the rumor online, only for Lindsay herself to show up in the comments section.

“This was awful!” she wrote.

“Super disappointing and sad,” the 37-year-old penned.

Lindsay has been immersed in messy drama throughout her time at Summer House,

Lindsay Hubbard speaks out about Dorinda Medley. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

The recent season began with her engagement to co-star Carl Radke, only for their relationship to implode as the series was filming.

While we believe Lindsay would be an excellent fit for The Traitors, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that producers would want to bring her on after she has given birth.

In addition to fiery round table debates, The Traitors also features physical challenges.

Lindsay could appear on a future season of The Traitors

There’s every reason to believe that Lindsay was in line to appear on The Traitors, but there’s a good chance that producers will feel more comfortable bringing her back down the line.

While Lindsay may be joking by responding to the rumor, her reaction suggests some validity.

Lindsay’s reaction found Medley getting heat in a collection of photos she shared to show how she celebrated the Fourth of July holiday.

“Did you rinse off blowing up Lindsay’s pregnancy?” asked one fan.

“So disappointing, own it and apologize,” added another.

Bravo fans defend Lindsay Hubbard. Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

For her part, Medley has yet to comment on the drama, so this may be one of those things we never get a concrete answer to.

Medley is known for messy behavior if her long stint on RHONY is anything to go by.

Things are changing for Lindsay Hubbard

But, understandably, Lindsay would feel a certain way about someone sharing details about her personal life without her consent.

It’s hard to tell if this will manifest into a full-blown feud, but something tells us Summer House producers won’t be picking up the phone to ask Medley to appear.

Summer House is coming off a red-hot season with plenty of twists and turns.

Everyone from Season 8, aside from Danielle Olivera, is expected to return.

It’s unclear if Lindsay will stay in the house with her co-stars or if the producers will rent her a property nearby.

Summer House is currently on hiatus. Season 9 is expected to debut on Bravo in 2025. Stream Seasons 1-8 on Peacock.