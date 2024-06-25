Summer House will look slightly different for Season 9 because Danielle Olivera won’t return full-time.

Danielle has become a Summer House staple since Season 2, when she started as a full-time cast member.

Not only has she been on Summer House, but she was also on the spin-off Winter House.

However, as cameras prepare to roll ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Danielle has departed the series.

The news was shocking to Summer House fans, who were anxiously waiting for news on the Season 9 cast after Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard split last fall.

Danielle shared her news on Instagram today.

Danielle Olivera exits Summer House ahead of Season 9

The IG post featured a picture of the Summer House cast, but a swipe right revealed a statement from Danielle.

“Hello my sweet loves, I wanted to share that I’ve come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House,” kicked off the two-slide message.

Danielle revealed that this wasn’t an easy decision for her, but she has given it a lot of thought. Right now, she can’t give 100 percent to the show. She admitted that everyone involved with Summer House deserved her very best.

“Right now I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me — my company, my people, and of course myself,” Danielle added.

The Bravo personality went on to thank the network and NBCUniversal for understanding her decision. Then she brought up when she opted out of a full-time role for Summer House Season 4.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to take a step back season 4 as well, and it ended up working out better than i imagined,” she expressed.

It doesn’t seem like Danielle knows if she will be involved at all this summer based on her choice to no longer be full-time. Danielle shared that regardless of how she’s involved, she will always root for Summer House to have a successful season.

Who will be on Summer House Season 9?

While we know Danielle won’t be on Summer House Season 9, there are still plenty of questions about other cast members.

Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Paige DeSorbo are all a given for a return, even though they have yet to say anything. Ciara Miller just finished filming The Traitors Season 3, so she may or may not be up for filming Summer House.

Carl hoped that Bravo would bring him back for another season and that he would film with his ex. Lindsay, for her part, shared with Rolling Stone that she’s up for filming with Carl as well.

Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are the three remaining stars left up in the air. Jesse and Gabby likely will come back, but West became a villain before Season 8 ended, so he’s kind of a wild card.

Will you miss Danielle on Summer House Season 9?

Summer House is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.