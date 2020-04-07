LEGO Masters meets Star Wars as final three teams compete

LEGO Masters is going to feature a Star Wars challenge during the penultimate episode of the season.

On Wednesday night, the final three teams are competing for a spot in the Finals, and the excitement of the theme has already been hinted at in the promos from FOX.

Two sets of friends and one married couple remain in the competition, but based on the results from the first eight episodes, it appears that one of the teams is a clear underdog.

LEGO Masters final three teams

Mark Cruickshank and Boone Langston have already won three challenges this season — which came consecutively — and used their Golden Brick to remain safe during the heroes vs villains tandem build last week.

Tyler Clites and Amy Clites — the newlyweds — have also won three challenges and that includes winning the tough tandem build from last week. They have now won two straight challenges and really want to make the Finals

Sam Hatmaker and Jessica Ragzy Ewud appear to be the clear underdogs, as they haven’t won a challenge this season, but have put together some really fun builds along the way.

As a reminder, during the last episode, Sam and Jessica were at risk when they were in the bottom two with Aaron Newman and Christian Cowgill. An unclear vision and presentation with their build brought an end to Aaron and Christian being in the competition.

LEGO Masters Star Wars and season finale episodes

The LEGO Masters Star Wars episode will air on Wednesday, April 8 at 9/8c. For a lot of viewers, this may be the episode that they have most been looking forward to. From the preview alone (above) it might also end up being the most memorable.

The LEGO Masters season finale will then air on Wednesday, April 15 at 9/8c. The final two teams will be competing for the title and the judges will decide which team deserves the title of LEGO Master.

Amy Corbett, who is a senior design manager at LEGO, and Jamie Berard, who oversees the LEGO Creator Expert and Lego Architecture lines at LEGO, have been great as judges for the season.

Will Arnett has also served as a very entertaining host, aided by guest stars such as Terry Crews and Mayim Bialik who have popped up during episodes.

When the dust settles, the LEGO Masters winners will receive $100,000, a fancy LEGO Masters trophy, and, of course, the sought-after title of LEGO Master that is going to give them a story to tell their families and kids for years.

LEGO Masters airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on FOX.