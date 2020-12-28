Leah McSweeney reveals Christmas boob job, can’t wait to show off ‘new and improved girls’

Christmas may be over for the year, but it looks like Leah McSweeney’s got a few weeks before she’ll be able to enjoy her most recent Christmas gift.

The Real Housewives of New York City star revealed that one of her Christmas gifts included a boob job.

Taking to her Instagram, Leah shared the news with her fans and followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Leah reveals she got a boob job for Christmas

The Married to the Mob clothing brand owner shared a snap of herself laying down, clearly in recovery from her procedure.

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the kardashians find the time to recover from all their work [laughing face emoji],” she started the caption.

Leah then admitted that she’s also excited to see the finished product once she’s healed from the procedure.

“The other thing is…I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls. Also since everyone will ask they were done by @mamanplasticsurgery,” she wrote.

Read More Leah McSweeney talks first impression of new RHONY star Eboni K.Williams

She concluded her caption with a message for all of the haters since she’s more than used to receiving nasty comments on her social media posts.

“PS. if you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won’t phase me [laughing face emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah McSweeney (@leahmob)

Leah also confirmed that although she’s had the procedure done, her results won’t be as drastic as some may anticipate.

“How big did you go with the size?” asked one follower.

Leah responded that she actually hadn’t changed much at all.

“same size! C cup,” she wrote in response.

Leah claps back at a few haters

While many commented with messages of support for Leah, including castmates Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer, others couldn’t help but insert their own opinions.

“Why you need all these enhancements,” commented one judgmental follower.

“no one ‘needs’ them. Just like no one needs a Bentley,” Leah clapped back.

When another commenter suggested that Leah keep her plastic surgery under control to avoid becoming “another plastic housewife” another follower jumped in pointing out that this isn’t Leah’s first alteration to her body.

“with a new nose and boob job it’s too late. She’s joined the plastic club lol,” they commented.

Of course, this is in reference to Leah’s nose job from earlier this year. Although, it’s worth noting that the results from that procedure were also minimal to the blind eye.

Regardless, Leah responded that she “couldn’t be happier,” and that’s all that counts, right?

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.