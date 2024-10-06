Lauren Swanson pops up during late-night shopping trip

Lauren Swanson has become hard to spot these days.

Finding her in a sea of Duggar photos is like spotting Waldo when everyone looks and dresses nearly identical.

The former Counting On star and her husband, Josiah Duggar, were in Tennessee for Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ wedding.

They have stepped back from the spotlight following the cancellation of Counting On and the Josh Duggar CSAM scandal.

Lauren rarely puts herself out there as she is typically away from the camera, but Josiah Duggar has been spotted more times than she is.

This time, though, the brunette beauty was spotted with her sisters-in-law and friends.

Lauren Swanson stands out in group photo

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones’ big day wasn’t the end of time in Tennessee for some Duggar women.

Carlin Bates shared some moments from the wedding and a late-night Target trip on her Instagram Story, and Lauren was along for the ride.

Jana Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Katelyn Nakatsu, Jessa Duggar, and Lauren were all in Carlin’s photo. She was also in the shot, and two other ladies were with the group.

Interestingly, Joy-Anna Duggar was missed from the group. She and Carlin are best friends, and her absence seems off. However, they spent time together at the wedding, and Joy-Anna may have been staying with Carlin and her husband while in town.

Why did Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar leave the spotlight?

The reason Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar walked away from social media and became scarce in family photos has yet to be revealed.

It’s been heavily speculated that she wanted to distance herself from the second scandal that rocked the Duggars and resulted in the cancellation of Counting On. That was their income stream, as Josiah worked at the car lot with his brothers.

The couple welcomed two children outside the spotlight, though their names were revealed during a Duggar Christmas video. There is also a possibility that another miscarriage caused Lauren to want out of the spotlight.

Lauren and Josiah have named their children in alphabetical order. Their first pregnancy resulted in a loss, and they called that baby Asa. Bella was born while Counting On was airing. There is no C name, as the latest two children are Daisy and Ezra.

It is unlikely they will decide to rejoin social media and share their lives. Still, on occasion, they can be spotted at the big Duggar events and in some of the videos taken by the siblings who continue to share their lives with fans and followers.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.